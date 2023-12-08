Academy wing McCarthy starts on Champions Cup debut as Munster ring the changes

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Graham Rowntree has made six changes to his starting XV for tomorrow’s Champions Cup opener against Bayonne at Thomond Park [KO 5.30pm, RTÉ2].

Academy wing Shay McCarthy starts on his Champions Cup debut, while Tadhg Beirne captains the side. Fineen Wycherley joins Beirne in the second row, with Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman and Edwin Edogbo all out injured.

Alongside McCarthy and Wycherley, Rory Scannell, Conor Murray, Scott Buckley and John Ryan also come into the team after last week’s win over Glasgow Warriors at Musgrave Park.

Calvin Nash starts at full-back for Munster for the first time, Tom Ahern makes his first Champions Cup start and there’s a European top-tier debut for Alex Nankivell.

McCarthy’s fellow wing, Séan O’Brien, is also set for his first Champions Cup appearance for Munster. Jack Crowley is named at 10.

Eoghan Clarke is in line to make his Munster debut off the bench, with Jack O’Donoghue returning to the 23 after an ankle injury.

Former Cork U20 star hurler Ben O’Connor could also make his Champions Cup debut as one of two more Academy players among the replacements, alongside Tony Butler.

Academy lock Edogbo, Diarmuid Barron, Shane Daly and Oli Jager were unavailable for selection due to minor injuries, with Patrick Campbell (ankle) and Simon Zebo (knee) also missing out.

Munster say Keith Earls and Andrew Conway will take to the pitch at half time at Thomond tomorrow, giving fans the opportunity to show their appreciation for the recently-retired duo.

Munster

15. Calvin Nash

14. Shay McCarthy

13. Alex Nankivell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Seán O’Brien

10. Jack Crowley

9. Conor Murray

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Scott Buckley

3. John Ryan

4. Fineen Wycherley

5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)

6. Tom Ahern

7. John Hodnett

8. Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: