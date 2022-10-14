Rowntree looks to some fresh faces to inject life into Munster's season

GRAHAM ROWNTREE HAS injected some fresh faces into his Munster squad as they bid to get their season back on track with a return to Thomond Park against the Bulls tomorrow.
The English head coach has handed a full debut to academy graduate Edwin Edogbo, the 19-year-old lock making his first start while 20-year-old Patrick Campbell also keeps his place in the side.
Rowntree has opted to start wingers Shane Daly and Calvin Nash, with seven of the province’s nine members on the Emerging Ireland team who returned from South Africa brought into the squad for the United Rugby Championship clash.
While Shane Daly will make his 50th appearance for Munster, Joey Carbery will start at out-half for the first time this season having done a job at full-back last week.
Craig Casey completes the half-back partnership with Dan Goggin and Malakai Fekitoa continuing their centre pairing
Jeremy Loughman starts for the first time this season with Stephen Archer also coming into the side as Niall Scannell completes the front row.
Among other positional switches, Tadhg Beirne will operate in the back row alongside captain Peter O’Mahony and Gavin Coombes, while debutant Edogbo will be joined by Jean Kleyn in the engine room.
Munster (v Bulls):
15. Patrick Campbell
14. Calvin Nash
13. Malakai Fekitoa
12. Dan Goggin
11. Shane Daly
10. Joey Carbery
9. Craig Casey
1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Edwin Edogbo
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
8. Gavin Coombes
Replacements:
16. Diarmuid Barron
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Roman Salanoa
19. Tom Ahern
20. Jack O’Donoghue
21. Conor Murray
22. Jack Crowley
23. John Hodnett.
