Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Friday 14 October 2022
Advertisement

Rowntree looks to some fresh faces to inject life into Munster's season

The English head coach has handed a full debut to 19-year-old academy graduate Edwin Edogbo.

By The42 Team Friday 14 Oct 2022, 1:17 PM
1 hour ago 3,665 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5893322
Head coach Graham Rowntree (left) and Edwin Edogbo.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Head coach Graham Rowntree (left) and Edwin Edogbo.
Head coach Graham Rowntree (left) and Edwin Edogbo.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

GRAHAM ROWNTREE HAS injected some fresh faces into his Munster squad as they bid to get their season back on track with a return to Thomond Park against the Bulls tomorrow.

The English head coach has handed a full debut to academy graduate Edwin Edogbo, the 19-year-old lock making his first start while 20-year-old Patrick Campbell also keeps his place in the side.

Rowntree has opted to start wingers Shane Daly and Calvin Nash, with seven of the province’s nine members on the Emerging Ireland team who returned from South Africa brought into the squad for the United Rugby Championship clash.

While Shane Daly will make his 50th appearance for Munster, Joey Carbery will start at out-half for the first time this season having done a job at full-back last week.

Craig Casey completes the half-back partnership with Dan Goggin and Malakai Fekitoa continuing their centre pairing

Jeremy Loughman starts for the first time this season with Stephen Archer also coming into the side as Niall Scannell completes the front row.

Among other positional switches, Tadhg Beirne will operate in the back row alongside captain Peter O’Mahony and Gavin Coombes, while debutant Edogbo will be joined by Jean Kleyn in the engine room.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Munster (v Bulls):

15. Patrick Campbell
14. Calvin Nash
13. Malakai Fekitoa
12. Dan Goggin
11. Shane Daly
10. Joey Carbery
9. Craig Casey

1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Edwin Edogbo
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:
16. Diarmuid Barron
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Roman Salanoa
19. Tom Ahern
20. Jack O’Donoghue
21. Conor Murray
22. Jack Crowley
23. John Hodnett.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie