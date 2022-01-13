Membership : Access or Sign Up
Munster hand out-half Crowley first European start in Castres trip

Head coach Johann van Graan makes five changes for Friday evening’s game at the Stade Pierre-Fabre.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 13 Jan 2022, 12:30 PM
Crowley: young out-half keeps his place after starting against Ulster last weekend.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

MUNSTER OUT-HALF Jack Crowley has been handed his first European start for tomorrow evening’s Heineken Champions Cup trip to Castres Olympique.

Head coach Johann van Graan makes five changes to the side which battled back to beat Ulster last weekend, including a return for the injured Peter O’Mahony, who captains the side.

Conor Murray comes back in to start at scrum-half alongside Crowley, while Keith Earls and Andrew Conway add further international experience on the wings.

Jack O’Donoghue returns to the back row, replacing John Hodnett who drops to the bench, while Tadhg Beirne moves into the second row where he’ll partner Fineen Wycherley.

Jean Kleyn is named among the replacements having missed out against Ulster with a knee injury, while out-half Jake Flannery is set to make his European debut as a replacement.

Kick-off at the Stade Pierre-Fabre is at 8pm, with the match live on BT Sport.

Munster (vs Castres)

15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. Jack Crowley
9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. Fineen Wycherley
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Peter O’Mahony (capt)
7. Jack O’Donoghue
8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. John Ryan
19. Jean Kleyn
20. John Hodnett
21. Craig Casey
22. Jake Flannery
23. Shane Daly

