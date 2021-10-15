Membership : Access or Sign Up
Beirne returns for Munster in much-changed side for Connacht clash

Peter O’Mahony captains the province on his 150th appearance.

By The42 Team Friday 15 Oct 2021, 1:20 PM
24 minutes ago 1,332 Views 4 Comments
Tadhg Beirne is in for his first appearance of the campaign.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE MUNSTER TEAM to take on Connacht in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash has been announced. 

Thomond Park hosts an interpro derby tomorrow evening (kick-off 7.35pm), with Munster head coach Johann van Graan making 14 changes to the side that saw off Scarlets last weekend. 

The only player to retain his place from that day is man of the match Chris Cloete.

Tadhg Beirne is named in the second row, meaning the British & Irish Lion is set to make his first appearance of the season.

On his 150th Munster appearance, Peter O’Mahony captains the province.

Munster

15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Keith Earls
12. Rory Scannell
11. Simon Zebo
10. Joey Carbery
9. Craig Casey

1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7 Chris Cloete
8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements: 

16. Diarmuid Barron
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. Stephen Archer
19. Fineen Wycherley
20. Jack O’Donoghue
21. Neil Cronin
22. Jake Flannery
23. Dan Goggin

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss depth in Munster, Nathan Doak’s Ireland prospects, and whether rugby is survival of the richest on The42 Rugby Weekly


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

