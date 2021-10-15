Beirne returns for Munster in much-changed side for Connacht clash

THE MUNSTER TEAM to take on Connacht in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash has been announced.
Thomond Park hosts an interpro derby tomorrow evening (kick-off 7.35pm), with Munster head coach Johann van Graan making 14 changes to the side that saw off Scarlets last weekend.
The only player to retain his place from that day is man of the match Chris Cloete.
Tadhg Beirne is named in the second row, meaning the British & Irish Lion is set to make his first appearance of the season.
On his 150th Munster appearance, Peter O’Mahony captains the province.
Munster
15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Keith Earls
12. Rory Scannell
11. Simon Zebo
10. Joey Carbery
9. Craig Casey
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7 Chris Cloete
8. Gavin Coombes
Replacements:
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
16. Diarmuid Barron
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. Stephen Archer
19. Fineen Wycherley
20. Jack O’Donoghue
21. Neil Cronin
22. Jake Flannery
23. Dan Goggin
Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss depth in Munster, Nathan Doak’s Ireland prospects, and whether rugby is survival of the richest on The42 Rugby Weekly
Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud
COMMENTS (4)