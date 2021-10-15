Beirne returns for Munster in much-changed side for Connacht clash

Tadhg Beirne is in for his first appearance of the campaign.

THE MUNSTER TEAM to take on Connacht in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash has been announced.

Thomond Park hosts an interpro derby tomorrow evening (kick-off 7.35pm), with Munster head coach Johann van Graan making 14 changes to the side that saw off Scarlets last weekend.

The only player to retain his place from that day is man of the match Chris Cloete.

Tadhg Beirne is named in the second row, meaning the British & Irish Lion is set to make his first appearance of the season.

On his 150th Munster appearance, Peter O’Mahony captains the province.

Munster

15. Mike Haley

14. Andrew Conway

13. Keith Earls

12. Rory Scannell

11. Simon Zebo

10. Joey Carbery

9. Craig Casey

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7 Chris Cloete

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. Stephen Archer

19. Fineen Wycherley

20. Jack O’Donoghue

21. Neil Cronin

22. Jake Flannery

23. Dan Goggin

