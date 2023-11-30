Nankivell returns for Munster with Jager set to debut against Glasgow

OLI JAGER IS set to make his Munster debut tomorrow with the prop named on the bench for the URC meeting with Glasgow Warriors at Musgrave Park [KO 7.35pm, TG4/Premier Sports/URC TV].

The 28-year-old linked up with the province last week after signing from the Crusaders.

Munster boss Graham Rowntree has made three changes from last weekend’s defeat to Leinster, with Diarmuid Barron continuing as captain.

Alex Nankivell returns at inside centre, Seán O’Brien is named on the wing and Edwin Edogbo comes into the second row.

Shane Daly shifts to fullback as Simon Zebo misses out on the matchday 23, with O’Brien and Calvin Nash on the wings.

Nankivell partners Antoine Frisch in the centre positions as Ireland internationals Craig Casey and Jack Crowley continue in the half-backs.

Jeremy Loughman and Stephen Archer join Barron in an unchanged front row as Edogbo joins Tadhg Beirne in the second row.

Tom Ahern continues at six in the back row, with John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes also lining out again.

Zebo, John Ryan and Jean Kleyn were unavailable for selection due to injury.

Munster:

15. Shane Daly

14. Calvin Nash

13. Antoine Frisch

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Seán O’Brien

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Diarmuid Barron (captain)

3, Stephen Archer

4. Edwin Edogbo

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Tom Ahern

7. John Hodnett

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Scott Buckley

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Oli Jager

19. Fineen Wycherley

20. Brian Gleeson

21. Conor Murray

22. Rory Scannell

23. Alex Kendellen

Glasgow Warriors:

15. Josh McKay

14. Kyle Rowe

13. Sione Tuipulotu

12. Stafford McDowall (captain)

11. Ollie Smith

10. Duncan Weir

9. Sean Kennedy

1. Nathan McBeth

2. Johnny Matthews

3. Lucio Sordoni

4. Sintu Manjezi

5. Scott Cummings

6. Sione Vailanu

7. Rory Darge

8. Henco Venter

Replacements:

16. Angus Fraser

17. Oli Kebble

18. Zander Fagerson

19. Greg Peterson

20. Max Williamson

21. Thomas Gordon

22. Ben Afshar

23. Tom Jordan

Referee: Marius van der Westhuizen (SARU)