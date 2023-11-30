Advertisement
James Crombie/INPHO Alex Nankivell.
Team news

Nankivell returns for Munster with Jager set to debut against Glasgow

The province host the Warriors in Cork on Friday night.
13 minutes ago

OLI JAGER IS set to make his Munster debut tomorrow with the prop named on the bench for the URC meeting with Glasgow Warriors at Musgrave Park [KO 7.35pm, TG4/Premier Sports/URC TV].

The 28-year-old linked up with the province last week after signing from the Crusaders.

Munster boss Graham Rowntree has made three changes from last weekend’s defeat to Leinster, with Diarmuid Barron continuing as captain.

Alex Nankivell returns at inside centre, Seán O’Brien is named on the wing and Edwin Edogbo comes into the second row.

Shane Daly shifts to fullback as Simon Zebo misses out on the matchday 23, with O’Brien and Calvin Nash on the wings.

Nankivell partners Antoine Frisch in the centre positions as Ireland internationals Craig Casey and Jack Crowley continue in the half-backs.

Zebo, John Ryan and Jean Kleyn were unavailable for selection due to injury.

Munster:

  • 15. Shane Daly
  • 14. Calvin Nash
  • 13. Antoine Frisch
  • 12. Alex Nankivell
  • 11. Seán O’Brien
  • 10. Jack Crowley
  • 9. Craig Casey
  • 1. Jeremy Loughman
  • 2. Diarmuid Barron (captain)
  • 3, Stephen Archer
  • 4. Edwin Edogbo
  • 5. Tadhg Beirne
  • 6. Tom Ahern
  • 7. John Hodnett
  • 8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

  • 16. Scott Buckley
  • 17. Dave Kilcoyne
  • 18. Oli Jager
  • 19. Fineen Wycherley
  • 20. Brian Gleeson
  • 21. Conor Murray
  • 22. Rory Scannell
  • 23. Alex Kendellen

Glasgow Warriors: 

  • 15. Josh McKay
  • 14. Kyle Rowe
  • 13. Sione Tuipulotu
  • 12. Stafford McDowall (captain)
  • 11. Ollie Smith
  • 10. Duncan Weir
  • 9. Sean Kennedy
  • 1. Nathan McBeth
  • 2. Johnny Matthews
  • 3. Lucio Sordoni
  • 4. Sintu Manjezi
  • 5. Scott Cummings
  • 6. Sione Vailanu
  • 7. Rory Darge
  • 8. Henco Venter

Replacements: 

  • 16. Angus Fraser
  • 17. Oli Kebble
  • 18. Zander Fagerson
  • 19. Greg Peterson
  • 20. Max Williamson
  • 21. Thomas Gordon
  • 22. Ben Afshar
  • 23. Tom Jordan

Referee: Marius van der Westhuizen (SARU)

