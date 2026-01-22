Munster hand Seán Edogbo debut for URC meeting with Dragons

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Clayton McMillan has made eight changes for Friday night’s United Rugby Championship clash with Dragons at Virgin Media Park.

Among the most notable will be the senior debut of back-row Seán Edogbo, capping a significant week for the family after his brother Edwin was called up to Ireland’s Six Nations squad.

In the backline, JJ Hanrahan, Dan Kelly, Ethan Coughlan and Mike Haley all take their places.

Captain Diarmuid Barron starts in the front row, while Oli Jager takes his place among the replacements having come through the head injury protocols.

Munster Rugby:

15. Mike Haley

14.Thaakir Abrahams

13. Dan Kelly

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Shane Daly

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Ethan Coughlan

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Diarmuid Barron (capt)

3. Michael Ala’alatoa

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Seán Edogbo

7. Ruadhán Quinn

8. Brian Gleeson

Replacements:

16. Lee Barron

17. Josh Wycherley

18. Oli Jager

19. Evan O’Connell

20. Gavin Coombes

21. Paddy Patterson

22. Tony Butler

23. Diarmuid Kilgallen