Munster hand Seán Edogbo debut for URC meeting with Dragons
MUNSTER HEAD COACH Clayton McMillan has made eight changes for Friday night’s United Rugby Championship clash with Dragons at Virgin Media Park.
Among the most notable will be the senior debut of back-row Seán Edogbo, capping a significant week for the family after his brother Edwin was called up to Ireland’s Six Nations squad.
In the backline, JJ Hanrahan, Dan Kelly, Ethan Coughlan and Mike Haley all take their places.
Captain Diarmuid Barron starts in the front row, while Oli Jager takes his place among the replacements having come through the head injury protocols.
Munster Rugby:
15. Mike Haley
14.Thaakir Abrahams
13. Dan Kelly
12. Alex Nankivell
11. Shane Daly
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Ethan Coughlan
1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Diarmuid Barron (capt)
3. Michael Ala’alatoa
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Fineen Wycherley
6. Seán Edogbo
7. Ruadhán Quinn
8. Brian Gleeson
Replacements:
16. Lee Barron
17. Josh Wycherley
18. Oli Jager
19. Evan O’Connell
20. Gavin Coombes
21. Paddy Patterson
22. Tony Butler
23. Diarmuid Kilgallen
