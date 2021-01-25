Leinster academy player and Ennis RFC man providing scrum-half cover for Munster

Leinster scrum-half Paddy Patterson in action during a challenge match at Thomond Park in 2019.

Leinster scrum-half Paddy Patterson in action during a challenge match at Thomond Park in 2019.

ENNIS RFC SCRUM-HALF Ethan Coughlan has returned to Munster’s squad having previously trained with the province earlier this season, while Leinster academy man Paddy Patterson will provide additional scrum-half cover after joining the southern province on a short-term basis.

Munster have drafted in both nines while Conor Murray and Craig Casey are on international duty with Ireland, and with Neil Cronin continuing to rehab a long-term knee injury.

National Talent Squad member Coughlan and former Blackrock College student Patterson trained with Johann van Graan’s first-team squad today ahead of Saturday’s visit to Benetton (5pm), and will provide competition for Nick McCarthy in the coming weeks.

Ethan Coughlan training with Munster last month. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Coughlan captained Ireland U18s Clubs in 2019 while Patterson made three appearances for Leinster’s first team that same season but has struggled since to earn game time behind the likes of Luke McGrath, Jamison Gibson-Park and Hugh O’Sullivan in Leo Cullen’s pecking order.

Munster will be without 10 internationals for the weekend’s Italian job but no new injuries have been reported following Saturday’s home defeat to Leinster.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!