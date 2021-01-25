BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 2°C Monday 25 January 2021
Leinster academy player and Ennis RFC man providing scrum-half cover for Munster

Leinster nine Paddy Patterson, who has made three first-team appearances for the eastern province, has headed south on a short-term basis.

By Gavan Casey Monday 25 Jan 2021, 7:07 PM
27 minutes ago 2,531 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5335409
Leinster scrum-half Paddy Patterson in action during a challenge match at Thomond Park in 2019.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Leinster scrum-half Paddy Patterson in action during a challenge match at Thomond Park in 2019.
Leinster scrum-half Paddy Patterson in action during a challenge match at Thomond Park in 2019.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ENNIS RFC SCRUM-HALF Ethan Coughlan has returned to Munster’s squad having previously trained with the province earlier this season, while Leinster academy man Paddy Patterson will provide additional scrum-half cover after joining the southern province on a short-term basis.

Munster have drafted in both nines while Conor Murray and Craig Casey are on international duty with Ireland, and with Neil Cronin continuing to rehab a long-term knee injury.

National Talent Squad member Coughlan and former Blackrock College student Patterson trained with Johann van Graan’s first-team squad today ahead of Saturday’s visit to Benetton (5pm), and will provide competition for Nick McCarthy in the coming weeks.

ethan-coughlan Ethan Coughlan training with Munster last month. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Coughlan captained Ireland U18s Clubs in 2019 while Patterson made three appearances for Leinster’s first team that same season but has struggled since to earn game time behind the likes of Luke McGrath, Jamison Gibson-Park and Hugh O’Sullivan in Leo Cullen’s pecking order.

Munster will be without 10 internationals for the weekend’s Italian job but no new injuries have been reported following Saturday’s home defeat to Leinster.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

