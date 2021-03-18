Debut for Cian Hurley as Munster name team to face Benetton

MUNSTER WILL HAND a debut to second-row Cian Hurley in tomorrow’s Pro14 meeting with Benetton at Thomond Park [KO 6pm; Live on TG4 and eir Sport.]

Johan Van Graan’s side are already guaranteed a place in next weekends Pro14 final against Leinster, and thus have named a relatively inexperienced side. Along with Hurley’s debut, there are first Munster starts for Diarmuid Barron, Jake Flannery and Paddy Patterson.

Flannery makes full debut at full-back, with Barron at hooker while loanee scrum-half Patterson also his first start after his debut last week.

Andrew Conway and Liam Coombes join Flannery in the back three with Rory Scannell and Alex McHenry forming the centre partnership. Patterson, meanwhile, is partnered by JJ Hanrahan at half-back.

Liam O’Connor, Barron and Keynan Knox make up the front row with Hurley and Ahern in the second row. Captain Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete and Jack O’Sullivan complete the side.

The replacements include Tommy O’Donnell, seeking his 186th Munster appearance and first since January. Joey Carbery, following his recent return from injury, is not included in the matchday 23 at all.

Munster: Jake Flannery; Andrew Conway, Alex McHenry, Rory Scannell, Liam Coombes; JJ Hanrahan, Paddy Patterson; Liam O’Connor, Diarmuid Barron, Keynan Knox; Cian Hurley, Thomas Ahern; Jack O’Donoghue (C), Chris Cloete, Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Jeremy Loughman, Roman Salanoa, Jack Daly, Tommy O’Donnell, Nick McCarthy, Ben Healy, Matt Gallagher.