Ireland trio slot straight back in to Munster side to face Cardiff

MUNSTER WELCOME BACK three of their Ireland stars as they look to continue their United Rugby Championship winning streak on Saturday evening against Cardiff [kick-off 7.35pm, RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1].

Six Nations winning trio Tadhg Beirne, Jack Crowley and Peter O’Mahony all slot straight back in to Graham Rowntree’s starting XV for the game in Thomond Park.

Rowntree makes six changes in total to the side which won in Swansea last week, with Stephen Archer, Jeremy Loughman and Alex Nankivell also returning.

Munster are looking to make it four wins on the bounce in the URC, a run which has seen them climb to fourth place in the table.

But they’ll have to do so without another of their Ireland stars, with Calvin Nash ruled out this weekend after picking up a leg injury in training.

Munster (v Cardiff)

15. Mike Haley

14. Seán O’Brien

13. Antoine Frisch

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Shane Daly

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. RG Snyman

5. Tadhg Beirne (capt)

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. John Hodnett

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements: