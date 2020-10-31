7 changes in Munster team to face Dragons

Josh Wycherley is set for his first start.

THERE ARE SEVEN changes in the Munster team set to face Dragons at Rodney Parade on Sunday (kick-off: 2pm).

After beating Cardiff Blues in Thomond Park on Monday night, Academy prop Josh Wycherley has been handed his first start alongside fellow youngster Keynan Knox, with Kevin O’Byrne at hooker.

Jean Kleyn, captain Billy Holland and Chris Cloete also feature, in addition to last week’s try scorers Jack O’Donoghue and Gavin Coombes.

Scrum-half Craig Casey starts his fourth successive game, linking up with out-half JJ Hanrahan.

Rory Scannell switches to outside centre, with Damian de Allende coming in at 12.

Matt Gallagher starts at full-back, with Calvin Nash and Darren Sweetnam on the wings, while Academy prospects Jake Flannery and Thomas Ahern are among the substitutes, with the latter potentially in line to make his debut.

Munster team to face Dragons:

15. Matt Gallagher

14. Calvin Nash

13. Rory Scannell

12. Damian de Allende

11. Darren Sweetnam

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Craig Casey

1. Josh Wycherley

2. Kevin O’Byrne

3. Keynan Knox

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland (captain)

6. Jack O’Donoghue

7. Chris Cloete

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. James Cronin

18. Stephen Archer

19. Thomas Ahern

20. Tommy O’Donnell

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Jake Flannery

23. Jack O’Sullivan.

