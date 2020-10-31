BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 31 October 2020
Advertisement

7 changes in Munster team to face Dragons

Academy prop Josh Wycherley makes his first start for the province.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 31 Oct 2020, 12:39 PM
34 minutes ago 1,475 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5250630
Josh Wycherley is set for his first start.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Josh Wycherley is set for his first start.
Josh Wycherley is set for his first start.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THERE ARE SEVEN changes in the Munster team set to face Dragons at Rodney Parade on Sunday (kick-off: 2pm).

After beating Cardiff Blues in Thomond Park on Monday night, Academy prop Josh Wycherley has been handed his first start alongside fellow youngster Keynan Knox, with Kevin O’Byrne at hooker.

Jean Kleyn, captain Billy Holland and Chris Cloete also feature, in addition to last week’s try scorers Jack O’Donoghue and Gavin Coombes.

Scrum-half Craig Casey starts his fourth successive game, linking up with out-half JJ Hanrahan.

Rory Scannell switches to outside centre, with Damian de Allende coming in at 12.

Matt Gallagher starts at full-back, with Calvin Nash and Darren Sweetnam on the wings, while Academy prospects Jake Flannery and Thomas Ahern are among the substitutes, with the latter potentially in line to make his debut.

Munster team to face Dragons:

15. Matt Gallagher
14. Calvin Nash
13. Rory Scannell
12. Damian de Allende
11. Darren Sweetnam
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Craig Casey

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

1. Josh Wycherley
2. Kevin O’Byrne
3. Keynan Knox
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland (captain)
6. Jack O’Donoghue
7. Chris Cloete
8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron
17. James Cronin
18. Stephen Archer
19. Thomas Ahern
20. Tommy O’Donnell
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Jake Flannery
23. Jack O’Sullivan.

Pragmatists Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella join the deludedly optimistic Gavan Casey to look ahead to the big one in Paris:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie