Friday 9 October 2020
Conor Murray on the bench as Munster name team to face Edinburgh

Last week’s hero Ben Healy starts at 10 for tomorrow evening’s clash in Thomond Park.

By Niall Kelly Friday 9 Oct 2020, 12:16 PM
Ben Healy, JJ Hanrahan and Munster senior coach Stephen Larkham.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CONOR MURRAY IS set to make his return to action when Munster host Edinburgh in the Guinness Pro14 tomorrow evening [7.35pm, eir Sport / Premier Sports].

The Ireland scrum-half has been carrying a thigh injury since the defeat to Leinster last month but is fit to take his place among the replacements in Thomond Park, with Craig Casey continuing in the number nine shirt.

Ben Healy — who landed the dramatic winning penalty against Scarlets last weekend — is rewarded with a start at out-half, one of seven changes made by head coach Johann van Graan.

Alex McHenry is handed his first Pro14 start as part of a new-look midfield pairing alongside Rory Scannell, while Matt Gallagher also makes his debut for the province on the left wing.

Up front, there are three changes in the pack with Jeremy Loughman, Fineen Wycherley and Tommy O’Donnell all starting, while there are places on the bench for Roman Salanoa, academy out-half Jack Crowley and the fit-again Dan Goggin. 

Munster

15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Alex McHenry
12. Rory Scannell
11. Matt Gallagher
10. Ben Healy
9. Craig Casey

1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Rhys Marshall
3. John Ryan
4. Fineen Wycherley
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Jack O’Donoghue
7. Tommy O’Donnell
8. CJ Stander (captain)

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. James Cronin
18. Roman Salanoa
19. Gavin Coombes
20. John Hodnett
21. Conor Murray
22. Jack Crowley
23. Dan Goggin

Edinburgh

15. Damien Hoyland
14. Darcy Graham
13. Mark Bennett
12. George Taylor
11. Duhan van der Merwe
10. Jaco van der Walt
9. Nic Groom

1. Rory Sutherland
2. Stuart McInally
3. WP Nel
4. Ben Toolis
5. Grant Gilchrist
6. Jamie Ritchie
7. Hamish Watson
8. Nick Haining

Replacements:

16. Mike Willemse
17. Pierre Schoeman
18. Simon Berghan
19. Andrew Davidson
20. Mesulame Kunavula
21. Dan Nutton
22. Nathan Chamberlain
23. James Johnstone

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella break down Andy Farrell’s latest 35-man Ireland squad and welcome the news that Joe Schmidt is back in the game:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Read next:

