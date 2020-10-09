Conor Murray on the bench as Munster name team to face Edinburgh

CONOR MURRAY IS set to make his return to action when Munster host Edinburgh in the Guinness Pro14 tomorrow evening [7.35pm, eir Sport / Premier Sports].

The Ireland scrum-half has been carrying a thigh injury since the defeat to Leinster last month but is fit to take his place among the replacements in Thomond Park, with Craig Casey continuing in the number nine shirt.

Ben Healy — who landed the dramatic winning penalty against Scarlets last weekend — is rewarded with a start at out-half, one of seven changes made by head coach Johann van Graan.

Alex McHenry is handed his first Pro14 start as part of a new-look midfield pairing alongside Rory Scannell, while Matt Gallagher also makes his debut for the province on the left wing.

Up front, there are three changes in the pack with Jeremy Loughman, Fineen Wycherley and Tommy O’Donnell all starting, while there are places on the bench for Roman Salanoa, academy out-half Jack Crowley and the fit-again Dan Goggin.

Munster

15. Mike Haley

14. Andrew Conway

13. Alex McHenry

12. Rory Scannell

11. Matt Gallagher

10. Ben Healy

9. Craig Casey

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Rhys Marshall

3. John Ryan

4. Fineen Wycherley

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Jack O’Donoghue

7. Tommy O’Donnell

8. CJ Stander (captain)

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. James Cronin

18. Roman Salanoa

19. Gavin Coombes

20. John Hodnett

21. Conor Murray

22. Jack Crowley

23. Dan Goggin

Edinburgh

15. Damien Hoyland

14. Darcy Graham

13. Mark Bennett

12. George Taylor

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Jaco van der Walt

9. Nic Groom

1. Rory Sutherland

2. Stuart McInally

3. WP Nel

4. Ben Toolis

5. Grant Gilchrist

6. Jamie Ritchie

7. Hamish Watson

8. Nick Haining

Replacements:

16. Mike Willemse

17. Pierre Schoeman

18. Simon Berghan

19. Andrew Davidson

20. Mesulame Kunavula

21. Dan Nutton

22. Nathan Chamberlain

23. James Johnstone

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella break down Andy Farrell’s latest 35-man Ireland squad and welcome the news that Joe Schmidt is back in the game:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud