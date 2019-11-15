This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 15 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Earls back for Munster as Loughman gets start at loosehead against Ospreys

Tadhg Beirne is set for his first appearance of the season off the bench in Wales.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 15 Nov 2019, 12:02 PM
1 hour ago 4,396 Views 21 Comments
https://the42.ie/4892841

MUNSTER BOSS JOHANN van Graan has named Keith Earls in his starting team for Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup opener against the Ospreys at Liberty Stadium in Swansea [KO 5.30pm, BT Sport].

Having been away at the World Cup, the Ireland wing will make his first appearance of the season on the left wing for Munster as they look to start their European season with a win on the road in Wales.

keith-earls-celebrates-his-try Earls returns to the Munster team. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

With Ireland international Dave Kilcoyne missing out through injury, Jeremy Loughman is handed a start at loosehead prop, while Tommy O’Donnell comes into the team at openside flanker. 

In total, van Graan has made five changes to the team that beat Ulster at Thomond Park in the Pro14 last weekend, with Conor Murray and Tyler Bleyendaal starting in the halfback slots as expected.

Bleyendaal takes over in the number 10 shirt with both Joey Carbery and JJ Hanrahan missing through injury, and van Graan has opted against naming 20-year-old out-half Ben Healy on the bench.

Instead, centre Rory Scannell or Murray will provide cover for Bleyendaal.

Ireland international Tadhg Beirne is included on the Munster bench and is set for his first appearance since his return from the World Cup.  

Meanwhile, Allen Clarke’s Ospreys are missing key men George North, Justin Tipuric, Alun Wyn Jones, Adam Beard, and Owen Watkin after their involvement in the World Cup with Wales.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. Tyler Bleyendaal
9. Conor Murray

1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Tommy O’Donnell
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. James Cronin
18. Stephen Archer
19. Tadhg Beirne
20. Arno Botha
21. Alby Mathewson
22. Sammy Arnold
23. Dan Goggin

Ospreys:

15. Cai Evans
14. Hanno Dirksen
13. Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler
12. Scott Williams
11. Tom Williams
10. Luke Price
9. Shaun Venter

1. Rhodri Jones
2. Scott Otten
3. Ma’afu Fia
4. Marvin Orie
5. Lloyd Ashley
6. Dan Lydiate (captain)
7. Olly Cracknell
8. Morgan Morris

Replacements:

16. Ifan Phillips
17. Nicky Smith
18. Gheorghe Gajion
19. Bradley Davies
20. Sam Cross
21. Aled Davies
22. James Hook
23. Kieran Williams

Referee: Karl Dickson [England].

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie