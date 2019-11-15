Earls back for Munster as Loughman gets start at loosehead against Ospreys

MUNSTER BOSS JOHANN van Graan has named Keith Earls in his starting team for Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup opener against the Ospreys at Liberty Stadium in Swansea [KO 5.30pm, BT Sport].

Having been away at the World Cup, the Ireland wing will make his first appearance of the season on the left wing for Munster as they look to start their European season with a win on the road in Wales.

Earls returns to the Munster team. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

With Ireland international Dave Kilcoyne missing out through injury, Jeremy Loughman is handed a start at loosehead prop, while Tommy O’Donnell comes into the team at openside flanker.

In total, van Graan has made five changes to the team that beat Ulster at Thomond Park in the Pro14 last weekend, with Conor Murray and Tyler Bleyendaal starting in the halfback slots as expected.

Bleyendaal takes over in the number 10 shirt with both Joey Carbery and JJ Hanrahan missing through injury, and van Graan has opted against naming 20-year-old out-half Ben Healy on the bench.

Instead, centre Rory Scannell or Murray will provide cover for Bleyendaal.

Ireland international Tadhg Beirne is included on the Munster bench and is set for his first appearance since his return from the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Allen Clarke’s Ospreys are missing key men George North, Justin Tipuric, Alun Wyn Jones, Adam Beard, and Owen Watkin after their involvement in the World Cup with Wales.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Keith Earls

10. Tyler Bleyendaal

9. Conor Murray

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Tommy O’Donnell

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. James Cronin

18. Stephen Archer

19. Tadhg Beirne

20. Arno Botha

21. Alby Mathewson

22. Sammy Arnold

23. Dan Goggin

Ospreys:

15. Cai Evans

14. Hanno Dirksen

13. Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler

12. Scott Williams

11. Tom Williams

10. Luke Price

9. Shaun Venter

1. Rhodri Jones

2. Scott Otten

3. Ma’afu Fia

4. Marvin Orie

5. Lloyd Ashley

6. Dan Lydiate (captain)

7. Olly Cracknell

8. Morgan Morris

Replacements:

16. Ifan Phillips

17. Nicky Smith

18. Gheorghe Gajion

19. Bradley Davies

20. Sam Cross

21. Aled Davies

22. James Hook

23. Kieran Williams

Referee: Karl Dickson [England].