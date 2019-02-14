Farrell among returning Ireland internationals in Munster XV for Kings

MUNSTER BOSS JOHANN van Graan has named Ireland centre Chris Farrell in his team to face the Southern Kings in their Guinness Pro14 clash at Musgrave Park tomorrow evening [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports].
The imposing midfielder – who started for Ireland against Scotland last weekend – is one of five players who return to the Munster side after recent involvement in Joe Schmidt’s Six Nations squad, with Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Billy Holland and Andrew Conway – now recovered from a calf issue – all picked to start too.
In total, van Graan has made seven changes to the Munster team that beat the Dragons three weekends ago, as Tyler Bleyendaal captains the XV in his first start of the season in the 10 shirt.
Mike Haley is at fullback with Conway and Darren Sweetnam on the wings, while Farrell is joined by Rory Scannell in midfield and Bleyendaal partners up with Neil Cronin in the halfbacks.
Scannell and Ryan join Jeremy Loughman in the front row, as Jean Kleyn packs down with Holland in the second row.
Chris Cloete features for the first time since picking up a neck injury in December against Leinster, the openside combining with Arno Botha and the promising Fineen Wycherley in the back row.
Munster’s bench features the returning JJ Hanrahan – fit again after a hip injury – and academy back row Gavin Coombes.
Munster:
15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Darren Sweetnam
10. Tyler Bleyendaal (captain)
9. Neil Cronin
1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland
6. Fineen Wycherley
7. Chris Cloete
8. Arno Botha
Replacements:
16. Rhys Marshall
17. Liam O’Connor
18. Stephen Archer
19. Darren O’Shea
20. Gavin Coombes
21. Alby Mathewson
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Dan Goggin
Southern Kings:
15. Masixole Banda
14. Yaw Penxe
13. Meli Rokoua
12. Berton Klaasen
11. Bjorn Basson
10. Bader Pretorius
9. Stefan Ungerer
1. Schalk Ferreira
2. Michael Willemse
3. De-Jay Terblanche
4. Andries Van Schalkwyk
5. John-Charles Astle (captain)
6. Stephan De Wit
7. Martinus Burger
8. Ruaan Lerm
Replacements:
16. Alandre Van Rooyen
17. Alulutho Tshakweni
18. Pieter Scholtz
19. Stephan Greeff
20. Andisa Ntsila
21. Sarel Pretorius
22. Tertius Kruger
23. Ulrich Beyers
Referee: Andrea Piardi [Italy].
