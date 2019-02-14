Farrell among returning Ireland internationals in Munster XV for Kings

MUNSTER BOSS JOHANN van Graan has named Ireland centre Chris Farrell in his team to face the Southern Kings in their Guinness Pro14 clash at Musgrave Park tomorrow evening [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports].

Chris Farrell starts at 13 for Munster. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The imposing midfielder – who started for Ireland against Scotland last weekend – is one of five players who return to the Munster side after recent involvement in Joe Schmidt’s Six Nations squad, with Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Billy Holland and Andrew Conway – now recovered from a calf issue – all picked to start too.

In total, van Graan has made seven changes to the Munster team that beat the Dragons three weekends ago, as Tyler Bleyendaal captains the XV in his first start of the season in the 10 shirt.

Mike Haley is at fullback with Conway and Darren Sweetnam on the wings, while Farrell is joined by Rory Scannell in midfield and Bleyendaal partners up with Neil Cronin in the halfbacks.

Scannell and Ryan join Jeremy Loughman in the front row, as Jean Kleyn packs down with Holland in the second row.

Chris Cloete features for the first time since picking up a neck injury in December against Leinster, the openside combining with Arno Botha and the promising Fineen Wycherley in the back row.

Munster’s bench features the returning JJ Hanrahan – fit again after a hip injury – and academy back row Gavin Coombes.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Darren Sweetnam

10. Tyler Bleyendaal (captain)

9. Neil Cronin

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland

6. Fineen Wycherley

7. Chris Cloete

8. Arno Botha

Replacements:

16. Rhys Marshall

17. Liam O’Connor

18. Stephen Archer

19. Darren O’Shea

20. Gavin Coombes

21. Alby Mathewson

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Dan Goggin

Southern Kings:

15. Masixole Banda

14. Yaw Penxe

13. Meli Rokoua

12. Berton Klaasen

11. Bjorn Basson

10. Bader Pretorius

9. Stefan Ungerer

1. Schalk Ferreira

2. Michael Willemse

3. De-Jay Terblanche

4. Andries Van Schalkwyk

5. John-Charles Astle (captain)

6. Stephan De Wit

7. Martinus Burger

8. Ruaan Lerm

Replacements:

16. Alandre Van Rooyen

17. Alulutho Tshakweni

18. Pieter Scholtz

19. Stephan Greeff

20. Andisa Ntsila

21. Sarel Pretorius

22. Tertius Kruger

23. Ulrich Beyers

Referee: Andrea Piardi [Italy].

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: