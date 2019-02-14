This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Farrell among returning Ireland internationals in Munster XV for Kings

Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Billy Holland and Andrew Conway are all back too.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 14 Feb 2019, 11:45 AM
1 hour ago 3,160 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4493246

MUNSTER BOSS JOHANN van Graan has named Ireland centre Chris Farrell in his team to face the Southern Kings in their Guinness Pro14 clash at Musgrave Park tomorrow evening [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports].

Chris Farrell celebrates after the game Chris Farrell starts at 13 for Munster. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The imposing midfielder – who started for Ireland against Scotland last weekend – is one of five players who return to the Munster side after recent involvement in Joe Schmidt’s Six Nations squad, with Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Billy Holland and Andrew Conway – now recovered from a calf issue – all picked to start too.

In total, van Graan has made seven changes to the Munster team that beat the Dragons three weekends ago, as Tyler Bleyendaal captains the XV in his first start of the season in the 10 shirt.

Mike Haley is at fullback with Conway and Darren Sweetnam on the wings, while Farrell is joined by Rory Scannell in midfield and Bleyendaal partners up with Neil Cronin in the halfbacks.

Scannell and Ryan join Jeremy Loughman in the front row, as Jean Kleyn packs down with Holland in the second row.

Chris Cloete features for the first time since picking up a neck injury in December against Leinster, the openside combining with Arno Botha and the promising Fineen Wycherley in the back row.

Munster’s bench features the returning JJ Hanrahan – fit again after a hip injury – and academy back row Gavin Coombes. 

Munster:

15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Rory Scannell 
11. Darren Sweetnam
10. Tyler Bleyendaal (captain)
9. Neil Cronin

1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland
6. Fineen Wycherley
7. Chris Cloete
8. Arno Botha

Replacements:

16. Rhys Marshall
17. Liam O’Connor
18. Stephen Archer
19. Darren O’Shea
20. Gavin Coombes
21. Alby Mathewson
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Dan Goggin

Southern Kings:

15. Masixole Banda 
14. Yaw Penxe 
13. Meli Rokoua 
12. Berton Klaasen 
11. Bjorn Basson 
10. Bader Pretorius 
9. Stefan Ungerer 

1. Schalk Ferreira 
2. Michael Willemse 
3. De-Jay Terblanche
4. Andries Van Schalkwyk 
5. John-Charles Astle (captain)
6. Stephan De Wit 
7. Martinus Burger 
8. Ruaan Lerm 

Replacements:

16. Alandre Van Rooyen 
17. Alulutho Tshakweni 
18. Pieter Scholtz 
19. Stephan Greeff 
20. Andisa Ntsila 
21. Sarel Pretorius 
22. Tertius Kruger 
23. Ulrich Beyers

Referee: Andrea Piardi [Italy].

