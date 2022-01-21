Kleyn, Healy and Barron come into Munster team to face Wasps

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has named his team for this weekend’s Champions Cup meeting at home to Wasps.

The province are in action at Thomond Park on Sunday afternoon (3.15pm, live on BT Sport 2), having earned a 16-13 win away to Castres last weekend.

There are three changes to the side that lined out in France.

After coming off the bench in that game, Jean Kleyn get this nod ahead of Fineen Wycherley.

Ben Healy is in for Jack Crowley, while Diarmuid Barron also starts with Niall Scannell missing out due to a shoulder injury.

Dave Kilcoyne is set to make his 200th appearance for Munster, and Jack O’Donoghue will become the youngest player to reach the 150 caps for province at the age of 27.

Munster (v Wasps)

15. Mike Haley

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Keith Earls

10. Ben Healy

9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Diarmuid Barron

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Jack O’Donoghue

8 Gavin Coombes

Replacements

16. Scott Buckley

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. John Ryan

19. Fineen Wycherley

20. John Hodnett

21. Craig Casey

22. Jack Crowley

23. Simon Zebo

