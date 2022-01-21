Kleyn, Healy and Barron come into Munster team to face Wasps

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has named his team for this weekend’s Champions Cup meeting at home to Wasps.
The province are in action at Thomond Park on Sunday afternoon (3.15pm, live on BT Sport 2), having earned a 16-13 win away to Castres last weekend.
There are three changes to the side that lined out in France.
After coming off the bench in that game, Jean Kleyn get this nod ahead of Fineen Wycherley.
Ben Healy is in for Jack Crowley, while Diarmuid Barron also starts with Niall Scannell missing out due to a shoulder injury.
Dave Kilcoyne is set to make his 200th appearance for Munster, and Jack O’Donoghue will become the youngest player to reach the 150 caps for province at the age of 27.
Munster (v Wasps)
15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. Ben Healy
9. Conor Murray
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Diarmuid Barron
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Jack O’Donoghue
8 Gavin Coombes
Replacements
16. Scott Buckley
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. John Ryan
19. Fineen Wycherley
20. John Hodnett
21. Craig Casey
22. Jack Crowley
23. Simon Zebo
