Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Friday 10 December 2021
Advertisement

Munster name 5 debutants for Wasps game, 7 more uncapped players on bench

None of the 34 senior players who were on the recent trip to South Africa are involved.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 10 Dec 2021, 12:09 PM
1 hour ago 6,985 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/5626064
Eoin O'Connor, Daniel Okeke, and James French.
Eoin O'Connor, Daniel Okeke, and James French.
Eoin O'Connor, Daniel Okeke, and James French.

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has named five debutants in his starting XV for Sunday’s Champions Cup clash with Wasps in Coventry [KO 3.15pm, BT Sport], with a further seven uncapped players included on the bench.

Fullback Patrick Campbell, hooker Scott Buckley, lock Eoin O’Connor, tighthead prop James French, and number eight Daniel Okeke will all start on their first Munster caps.

Hooker Declan Moore, loosehead prop Mark Donnelly, second row John Forde, back row Conor Moloney, scrum-half Ethan Coughlan, out-half Tony Butler, and wing/fullback Jonathan Wren are set for their senior debuts off the bench.

Munster have not been able to include any of the 34 senior players who were part of the recent Covid-hit trip to South Africa, meaning van Graan has named a matchday squad made up of nine internationals and a crop of promising young players. 

19-year-old Young Munster man Campbell only recently joined the Munster academy but gets a huge opportunity at fullback in a backline that is otherwise made up of Ireland-capped players.

In the front row, promising academy hooker Buckley is joined by the experienced Dave Kilcoyne and senior squad member French, who previously played at loosehead but will debut on the tighthead side of the scrum.

Waterford man O’Connor, another academy player, will partner Tadhg Beirne in the second row, while captain Peter O’Mahony makes up the back row with exciting number eight Daniel Okeke and John Hodnett, who has recovered from an ankle injury to feature in what will be his first appearance for Munster in 13 months.

Tighthead prop Roman Salanoa, who has just recovered from a knee injury, is the only member of the bench who has any senior experience for Munster.

Cork Con’s Forde and Young Munster’s Moloney are not even part of the Munster academy yet.

Moloney came through the underage ranks at Ennis RFC along with fellow replacements Coughlan and Butler.

Meanwhile, Wasps have named exciting 21-year-old Alfie Barbeary in their back row as boss Lee Blackett makes six changes after last weekend’s defeat to Worcester in the Premiership.

Wasps are missing 18 players due to injury, including key men like captain Joe Launchbury, Malakai Fekitoa, Vaea Fifita, Paolo Odogwu, Dan Robson, and Jack Willis 

Munster:

  • 15. Patrick Campbell
  • 14. Andrew Conway
  • 13. Chris Farrell
  • 12. Damian de Allende
  • 11. Keith Earls
  • 10. Joey Carbery
  • 9. Conor Murray
  • 1. Dave Kilcoyne
  • 2. Scott Buckley
  • 3. James French
  • 4. Eoin O’Connor
  • 5. Tadhg Beirne
  • 6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
  • 7. John Hodnett
  • 8. Daniel Okeke

Replacements:

  • 16. Declan Moore
  • 17. Mark Donnelly
  • 18. Roman Salanoa
  • 19. John Forde
  • 20. Conor Moloney
  • 21. Ethan Coughlan
  • 22. Tony Butler
  • 23. Jonathan Wren

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Wasps:

  • 15. Marcus Watson
  • 14. Zach Kibirige
  • 13. Michael Le Bourgeois
  • 12. Jimmy Gopperth
  • 11. Josh Bassett
  • 10. Jacob Umaga
  • 9. Sam Wolstenholme
  • 1. Tom West
  • 2. Dan Frost
  • 3. Biyi Alo
  • 4. Sebastian de Chaves
  • 5. Elliott Stooke
  • 6. Alfie Barbeary
  • 7. Brad Shields (captain)
  • 8. Tom Willis

Replacements:

  • 16. Gabriel Oghre
  • 17. Robin Hislop
  • 18. Jeffery Toomaga-Allen
  • 19. Tim Cardall
  • 20. Nizaam Carr
  • 21. Thomas Young
  • 22. Will Porter
  • 23. Francois Hougaard

Referee: Romain Poite [FFR].


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Niamh Briggs, and Murray Kinsella discuss a massive weekend of Champions Cup rugby for the four Irish provinces.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie