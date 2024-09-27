Butler and Nash start as Burns and Nankivell ruled out of Munster's trip to Zebre

BILLY BURNS AND Alex Nankivell have both been ruled out of Munster’s URC trip to play Zebre tomorrow [KO 3pm, RTÉ/Premier Sports/URC TV].

Burns was a doubt for the fixture after injuring his shoulder in last weekend’s opening round win against Connacht, while Nankivell is unavailable having picked up a knock in training this week.

With Burns out, Tony Butler comes into the starting team as Graham Rowntree makes four personnel changes and three positional switches.

Butler, 22, starts just his fourth game for the province, with Craig Casey joining him in the half-backs.

A rejigged backline sees Thaakir Abrahams switch to the left wing, while Tom Farrell moves across to inside centre and Shane Daly starts at outside centre.

Ireland international Calvin Nash returns on the right wing, while Mike Haley continues at fullback.

Josh Wycherley and Oli Jager both come into the Munster front-row, joining captain Diarmuid Barron.

An unchanged second row sees Jean Kleyn paired with Fineen Wycherley, while Ruadhán Quinn, John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes continues in the backrow, with Coombes set to make his 100th appearance for Munster.

On the Munster bench, Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray is set for his first appearance of the season, as are Jack Daly and Shay McCarthy.

Bryan Fitzgerald is also included among the replacements and could make his competitive debut for the province.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Calvin Nash

13. Shane Daly

12. Tom Farrell

11. Thaakir Abrahams

10. Tony Butler

9. Craig Casey

1. Josh Wycherley

2. Diarmuid Barron (capt)

3. Oli Jager

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Ruadhán Quinn

7. John Hodnett

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements: