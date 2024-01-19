Jager returns for Munster as Saints bring full-strength XV to Limerick

MUNSTER BOSS GRAHAM Rowntree has recalled tighthead prop Oli Jager to his starting XV for tomorrow’s Champions Cup pool clash with Northampton at Thomond Park [KO 5.30pm, RTÉ/TNT].

Jager missed last weekend’s win in Toulon due to a head injury but is back for tomorrow’s highly-anticipated game in Limerick.

It’s the only change to Rowntree’s starting team, with just one alteration to the bench as John Ryan drops out of the XV to provide back-up for Jager.

A single losing bonus point would guarantee Munster’s progress into the round of 16 stage, but Rowntree’s men will be chasing another win after breathing life into their season with their victory away to Toulon last time out.

Northampton have gone full strength for the visit to Limerick as they look to make it four wins from four in Pool 4. The only change from last weekend’s hammering of Bayonne sees Juarno Augustus come into the back row.

The seven Saints players called up to England’s Six Nations squad - Alex Coles, Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Alex Mitchell, Tom Pearson, and Fin Smith – start tomorrow.

Munster:

15. Simon Zebo

14. Calvin Nash

13. Antoine Frisch

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Shane Daly

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Niall Scannell

3. Oli Jager

4. Tom Ahern

5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. John Hodnett

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Eoghan Clarke

17. Josh Wycherley

18. John Ryan

19. Brian Gleeson

20. Alex Kendellen

21. Conor Murray

22. Joey Carbery

23. Seán O’Brien

Northampton:

15. George Furbank (captain)

14. Tommy Freeman

13. Fraser Dingwall

12. Rory Hutchinson

11. Ollie Sleightholme

10. Fin Smith

9. Alex Mitchell

1. Alex Waller

2. Curtis Langdon

3. Trevor Davison

4. Temo Mayanavanua

5. Alex Coles

6. Courtney Lawes

7. Tom Pearson

8. Juarno Augustus

Replacements:

16 Robbie Smith

17 Emmanuel Iyogun

18 Elliot Millar Mills

19 Alex Moon

20 Sam Graham

21 Tom James

22 Burger Odendaal

23 Charlie Savala

Referee: Tual Trainini [FFR].