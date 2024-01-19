Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Oli Jager is back for Munster. Ben Brady/INPHO
Team news

Jager returns for Munster as Saints bring full-strength XV to Limerick

Graham Rowntree has opted for just one change to his starting side.
4
1.4k
39 minutes ago

MUNSTER BOSS GRAHAM Rowntree has recalled tighthead prop Oli Jager to his starting XV for tomorrow’s Champions Cup pool clash with Northampton at Thomond Park [KO 5.30pm, RTÉ/TNT].

Jager missed last weekend’s win in Toulon due to a head injury but is back for tomorrow’s highly-anticipated game in Limerick.

It’s the only change to Rowntree’s starting team, with just one alteration to the bench as John Ryan drops out of the XV to provide back-up for Jager.

A single losing bonus point would guarantee Munster’s progress into the round of 16 stage, but Rowntree’s men will be chasing another win after breathing life into their season with their victory away to Toulon last time out.

Northampton have gone full strength for the visit to Limerick as they look to make it four wins from four in Pool 4. The only change from last weekend’s hammering of Bayonne sees Juarno Augustus come into the back row.

The seven Saints players called up to England’s Six Nations squad - Alex Coles, Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Alex Mitchell, Tom Pearson, and Fin Smith – start tomorrow.

Munster:

  • 15. Simon Zebo
  • 14. Calvin Nash
  • 13. Antoine Frisch
  • 12. Alex Nankivell
  • 11. Shane Daly
  • 10. Jack Crowley
  • 9. Craig Casey
  • 1. Jeremy Loughman
  • 2. Niall Scannell
  • 3. Oli Jager 
  • 4. Tom Ahern
  • 5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)
  • 6. Peter O’Mahony
  • 7. John Hodnett
  • 8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

  • 16. Eoghan Clarke
  • 17. Josh Wycherley
  • 18. John Ryan
  • 19. Brian Gleeson
  • 20. Alex Kendellen
  • 21. Conor Murray
  • 22. Joey Carbery
  • 23. Seán O’Brien

Northampton:

  • 15. George Furbank (captain)
  • 14. Tommy Freeman 
  • 13. Fraser Dingwall 
  • 12. Rory Hutchinson 
  • 11. Ollie Sleightholme 
  • 10. Fin Smith 
  • 9. Alex Mitchell 
  • 1. Alex Waller
  • 2. Curtis Langdon
  • 3. Trevor Davison
  • 4. Temo Mayanavanua 
  • 5. Alex Coles 
  • 6. Courtney Lawes 
  • 7. Tom Pearson
  • 8. Juarno Augustus 

Replacements:

  • 16 Robbie Smith 
  • 17 Emmanuel Iyogun 
  • 18 Elliot Millar Mills 
  • 19 Alex Moon 
  • 20 Sam Graham 
  • 21 Tom James 
  • 22 Burger Odendaal 
  • 23 Charlie Savala 

Referee: Tual Trainini [FFR].

Author
Murray Kinsella
murray@the42.ie
@Murray_Kinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     