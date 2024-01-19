Jager returns for Munster as Saints bring full-strength XV to Limerick

MUNSTER BOSS GRAHAM Rowntree has recalled tighthead prop Oli Jager to his starting XV for tomorrow’s Champions Cup pool clash with Northampton at Thomond Park [KO 5.30pm, RTÉ/TNT].
Jager missed last weekend’s win in Toulon due to a head injury but is back for tomorrow’s highly-anticipated game in Limerick.
It’s the only change to Rowntree’s starting team, with just one alteration to the bench as John Ryan drops out of the XV to provide back-up for Jager.
A single losing bonus point would guarantee Munster’s progress into the round of 16 stage, but Rowntree’s men will be chasing another win after breathing life into their season with their victory away to Toulon last time out.
Northampton have gone full strength for the visit to Limerick as they look to make it four wins from four in Pool 4. The only change from last weekend’s hammering of Bayonne sees Juarno Augustus come into the back row.
The seven Saints players called up to England’s Six Nations squad - Alex Coles, Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Alex Mitchell, Tom Pearson, and Fin Smith – start tomorrow.
Munster:
- 15. Simon Zebo
- 14. Calvin Nash
- 13. Antoine Frisch
- 12. Alex Nankivell
- 11. Shane Daly
- 10. Jack Crowley
- 9. Craig Casey
- 1. Jeremy Loughman
- 2. Niall Scannell
- 3. Oli Jager
- 4. Tom Ahern
- 5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)
- 6. Peter O’Mahony
- 7. John Hodnett
- 8. Gavin Coombes
Replacements:
- 16. Eoghan Clarke
- 17. Josh Wycherley
- 18. John Ryan
- 19. Brian Gleeson
- 20. Alex Kendellen
- 21. Conor Murray
- 22. Joey Carbery
- 23. Seán O’Brien
Northampton:
- 15. George Furbank (captain)
- 14. Tommy Freeman
- 13. Fraser Dingwall
- 12. Rory Hutchinson
- 11. Ollie Sleightholme
- 10. Fin Smith
- 9. Alex Mitchell
- 1. Alex Waller
- 2. Curtis Langdon
- 3. Trevor Davison
- 4. Temo Mayanavanua
- 5. Alex Coles
- 6. Courtney Lawes
- 7. Tom Pearson
- 8. Juarno Augustus
Replacements:
- 16 Robbie Smith
- 17 Emmanuel Iyogun
- 18 Elliot Millar Mills
- 19 Alex Moon
- 20 Sam Graham
- 21 Tom James
- 22 Burger Odendaal
- 23 Charlie Savala
Referee: Tual Trainini [FFR].