Munster make front-row adjustment for showdown with Saracens

John Ryan leaving the pitch after Munster's win against Saracens at Thomond Park last weekend. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has made just one change to his side for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup meeting with Saracens at Allianz Park [KO 3pm, BT Sport 2].

John Ryan, who was introduced as a 55th minute substitute during last weekend’s victory over the same opposition at Thomond Park, has been selected to start at tighthead prop on this occasion.

Making his 150th appearance for the province, Ryan has been given the nod ahead of Stephen Archer, who drops down to the bench for the game in Barnet.

There are two changes among the replacements, with Dan Goggin and Tommy O’Donnell coming in for Sammy Arnold and the suspended Arno Botha.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Keith Earls

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Conor Murray

1. James Cronin

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland

6. Tadhg Beirne

7. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. Liam O’Connor

18. Stephen Archer

19. Fineen Wycherley

20. Jack O’Donoghue

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Dan Goggin

23. Tommy O’Donnell

