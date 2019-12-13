Munster make front-row adjustment for showdown with Saracens

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has made just one change to his side for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup meeting with Saracens at Allianz Park [KO 3pm, BT Sport 2].
John Ryan, who was introduced as a 55th minute substitute during last weekend’s victory over the same opposition at Thomond Park, has been selected to start at tighthead prop on this occasion.
Making his 150th appearance for the province, Ryan has been given the nod ahead of Stephen Archer, who drops down to the bench for the game in Barnet.
There are two changes among the replacements, with Dan Goggin and Tommy O’Donnell coming in for Sammy Arnold and the suspended Arno Botha.
Munster:
15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Conor Murray
1. James Cronin
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
8. CJ Stander
Replacements:
16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Liam O’Connor
18. Stephen Archer
19. Fineen Wycherley
20. Jack O’Donoghue
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Dan Goggin
23. Tommy O’Donnell
