Friday 2 October 2020
21-year-old Casey among starters as Munster commence Pro14 away to Scarlets

Mike Haley and Darren Sweetnam make their return tot first-team action.

By Sean Farrell Friday 2 Oct 2020, 12:09 PM
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CONOR MURRAY’S INJURY has opened the door for Craig Casey to step into the first-team for tomorrow’s Pro14 opener away to the Scarlets (kick-off 15.00, eir Sport).

Casey joins JJ Hanrahan among the half-backs, inside a power-packed midfield of Chris Farrell and Damien De Allende.

Mike Haley and Darren Sweetnam slot into the back three for their first senior appearance since February.

Peter O’Mahony captains the side, with CJ Stander and Jack O’Donoghue completing the back row.

Ben Healy and Rory Scannell are both included among the replacements, giving head coach Johann van Graan versatile options to use anywhere across the back-line.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Darren Sweetnam; JJ Hanrahan, Craig Casey; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Gavin Coombes, Neil Cronin, Ben Healy, Rory Scannell.

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss the provinces’ 2020/21 starts, the South African-infused Pro16, and the schools-versus-clubs dynamic in Ireland


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

