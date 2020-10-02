21-year-old Casey among starters as Munster commence Pro14 away to Scarlets

CONOR MURRAY’S INJURY has opened the door for Craig Casey to step into the first-team for tomorrow’s Pro14 opener away to the Scarlets (kick-off 15.00, eir Sport).

Casey joins JJ Hanrahan among the half-backs, inside a power-packed midfield of Chris Farrell and Damien De Allende.

Mike Haley and Darren Sweetnam slot into the back three for their first senior appearance since February.

Peter O’Mahony captains the side, with CJ Stander and Jack O’Donoghue completing the back row.

Ben Healy and Rory Scannell are both included among the replacements, giving head coach Johann van Graan versatile options to use anywhere across the back-line.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Darren Sweetnam; JJ Hanrahan, Craig Casey; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Gavin Coombes, Neil Cronin, Ben Healy, Rory Scannell.

