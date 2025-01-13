O'Mahony steps up training ahead of Northampton, Daly enters return to play protocols

PETER O’MAHONY WILL step up his training load again this week as the flanker comes into contention for Munster’s final Champions Cup Pool 3 clash away to Northampton Saints this weekend.

O’Mahony has been recovering from a calf issue and was pushing for inclusion against Saracens last weekend, but didn’t feature in the matchday 23.

Munster hope to have the influential Corkman back in their squad for the trip to Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday, with a decision on his availability to be made later in the week.

Saturday’s defeat of Saracens at Thomond Park pushed the province up to second in the pool, with Shane Daly the only casualty.

Munster's Shane Daly in action against Saracens at the weekend. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Daly failed a HIA and has now entered the graduated return-to-play protocols.

The Saracens clash also saw Conor Murray (elbow), Jack O’Donoghue (shoulder) and Diarmuid Barron (shoulder) all come through unscathed on their return.

Diarmuid Kilgallen (wrist) trained fully last week with no issues, while Mark Donnelly has recovered from the ankle injury he sustained on Emerging Ireland duty and returns to full training this week.

Meanwhile, Munster have also confirmed that Head of Athletic Performance Ged McNamara departed the province last month to seek a new challenge.