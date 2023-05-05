Snyman and Beirne return to Munster team for URC clash with Glasgow

RG SNYMAN AND Tadhg Beirne are back in Munster’s starting team for their URC quarter-final away to Glasgow Warriors on Saturday. [KO 7.35pm; Live on RTÉ and Premier Sports.]

It is Beirne’s first Munster start since he injured his ankle during the Six Nations. Snyman, meanwhile, is back having come through return to play protocols. They are the only changes to the team that drew with the Sharks in Durban a fortnight ago.

That means Joey Carbery again misses out on the matchday squad, with Conor Murray partnering Jack Crowley. The departing Ben Healy is among the replacements.

Munster are seeking to become the first visiting side to win at Scotstoun this season.

Munster (vs Glasgow)

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Malakai Fekitoa, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman; Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony (C), Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, Fineen Wycherley, John Hodnett, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Alex Kendellen.