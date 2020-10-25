BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 25 October 2020
Munster stick with Casey-Healy combo for Cardiff's visit to Thomond

Johann van Graan makes eight changes to the side which beat Edinburgh.

By Niall Kelly Sunday 25 Oct 2020, 12:20 PM
Ben Healy starts at 10 again with JJ Hanrahan on the bench.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Ben Healy starts at 10 again with JJ Hanrahan on the bench.
Ben Healy starts at 10 again with JJ Hanrahan on the bench.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

CRAIG CASEY AND Ben Healy will lead the Munster backs once again when Monday Night Rugby comes to Thomond Park tomorrow night.

Head coach Johann van Graan has made a total of eight changes for the Guinness Pro14 visit of Cardiff Blues [8.15pm, eir Sport, TG4], but retains the young half-back pairing that started in the victory over Edinburgh.

Van Graan makes three changes in the backs with Dan Goggin returning in midfield and Calvin Nash named on the right wing for his first appearance of the season, with Darren Sweetnam on the left.

Up front, James Cronin, Kevin O’Byrne, and Stephen Archer make up a new-look front row while Billy Holland — also making his first appearance of the season — captains the side from the second row.

There are two further changes in the back row where John Hodnett starts at openside and Gavin Coombes wears number eight.

Cardiff arrive in Limerick on top of Conference B having taken nine points from their opening two matches against Zebre and Connacht.

“We are acutely aware of the quality of Munster, who have secured two good wins of their own, particularly on their home patch, but we can go there with a bit of confidence and momentum,” head coach John Mulvihill said.

“We have prepared well, with a lot of focus and we know we have to deliver a complete performance while remaining very disciplined.”

Munster

15. Mike Haley
14. Calvin Nash
13. Dan Goggin
12. Rory Scannell
11. Darren Sweetnam
10. Ben Healy
9. Craig Casey

1. James Cronin
2. Kevin O’Byrne
3. Stephen Archer
4. Fineen Wycherley
5. Billy Holland (capt)
6. Jack O’Donoghue
7. John Hodnett
8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Rhys Marshall
17. Josh Wycherley
18. Roman Salanoa
19. Jean Kleyn
20. Chris Cloete
21. Nick McCarthy
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Damian de Allende

Cardiff Blues

15. Matthew Morgan
14. Aled Summerhill
13. Rey Lee-Lo
12. Willis Halaholo
11. Hallam Amos
10. Jarrod Evans
9. Lloyd Williams (capt)

1. Corey Domachowski
2. Kristian Dacey
3. Dmitri Arhip
4. Ben Murphy
5. Rory Thornton
6. James Ratti
7. James Botham
8. Olly Robinson

Replacements:

16. Ethan Lewis
17. Brady Thyer
18. Scott Andrews
19. Sam Moore
20. Alun Lawrence
21. Lewis Jones
22. Jason Tovey
23. Garyn Smith

