Munster stick with Casey-Healy combo for Cardiff's visit to Thomond

CRAIG CASEY AND Ben Healy will lead the Munster backs once again when Monday Night Rugby comes to Thomond Park tomorrow night.

Head coach Johann van Graan has made a total of eight changes for the Guinness Pro14 visit of Cardiff Blues [8.15pm, eir Sport, TG4], but retains the young half-back pairing that started in the victory over Edinburgh.

Van Graan makes three changes in the backs with Dan Goggin returning in midfield and Calvin Nash named on the right wing for his first appearance of the season, with Darren Sweetnam on the left.

Up front, James Cronin, Kevin O’Byrne, and Stephen Archer make up a new-look front row while Billy Holland — also making his first appearance of the season — captains the side from the second row.

There are two further changes in the back row where John Hodnett starts at openside and Gavin Coombes wears number eight.

Cardiff arrive in Limerick on top of Conference B having taken nine points from their opening two matches against Zebre and Connacht.

“We are acutely aware of the quality of Munster, who have secured two good wins of their own, particularly on their home patch, but we can go there with a bit of confidence and momentum,” head coach John Mulvihill said.

“We have prepared well, with a lot of focus and we know we have to deliver a complete performance while remaining very disciplined.”

Munster

15. Mike Haley

14. Calvin Nash

13. Dan Goggin

12. Rory Scannell

11. Darren Sweetnam

10. Ben Healy

9. Craig Casey

1. James Cronin

2. Kevin O’Byrne

3. Stephen Archer

4. Fineen Wycherley

5. Billy Holland (capt)

6. Jack O’Donoghue

7. John Hodnett

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Rhys Marshall

17. Josh Wycherley

18. Roman Salanoa

19. Jean Kleyn

20. Chris Cloete

21. Nick McCarthy

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Damian de Allende

Cardiff Blues

15. Matthew Morgan

14. Aled Summerhill

13. Rey Lee-Lo

12. Willis Halaholo

11. Hallam Amos

10. Jarrod Evans

9. Lloyd Williams (capt)

1. Corey Domachowski

2. Kristian Dacey

3. Dmitri Arhip

4. Ben Murphy

5. Rory Thornton

6. James Ratti

7. James Botham

8. Olly Robinson

Replacements:

16. Ethan Lewis

17. Brady Thyer

18. Scott Andrews

19. Sam Moore

20. Alun Lawrence

21. Lewis Jones

22. Jason Tovey

23. Garyn Smith

