BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 19 February 2021
Advertisement

Andrew Conway returns to Munster starting XV after five-game absence

Fellow Ireland squad members Craig Casey, Shane Daly and Chris Farrell are also selected to face Edinburgh.

By Paul Dollery Friday 19 Feb 2021, 12:19 PM
34 minutes ago 1,713 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5359530
Andrew Conway training with Munster on Tuesday.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Andrew Conway training with Munster on Tuesday.
Andrew Conway training with Munster on Tuesday.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THE MUNSTER BACKLINE that’ll take to the field against Edinburgh this weekend will feature four players who have been released back to the province from the Ireland squad.

Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Chris Farrell and Craig Casey have all been named in Johann van Graan’s team for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 fixture at Murrayfield [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport 1].

It’ll be a first Munster outing since 13 December for Conway, who has been absent for his province’s last five games after initially missing the Heineken Champions Cup victory away to Clermont-Auvergne due to personal reasons.

The game in the Scottish capital will see captain Billy Holland draw level with Ronan O’Gara on 240 appearances for Munster – a tally that is only bettered by Donncha O’Callaghan (268). 

Munster:

15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Damian de Allende
11. Shane Daly
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Craig Casey

1. James Cronin
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland (captain)
6. Jack O’Donoghue
7. Chris Cloete
8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. Stephen Archer
19. Fineen Wycherley
20. Jack O’Sullivan
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Ben Healy
23. Rory Scannell

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Edinburgh:

15. Damien Hoyland
14. Jack Blain
13. Mark Bennett
12. Chris Dean
11. Eroni Sau
10. Jaco van der Walt
9. Henry Pyrgos (co-captain)

1. Pierre Schoeman
2. David Cherry
3. Lee-Roy Atalifo
4. Andrew Davidson
5. Grant Gilchrist (co-captain)
6. Nick Haining
7. Luke Crosbie
8. Viliame Mata

Replacements:

16. Mike Willemse
17. Boan Venter
18. Murray McCallum
19. Magnus Bradbury
20. Ally Miller
21. Charlie Shiel
22. Nathan Chamberlain
23. Matt Currie

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie