Andrew Conway returns to Munster starting XV after five-game absence

THE MUNSTER BACKLINE that’ll take to the field against Edinburgh this weekend will feature four players who have been released back to the province from the Ireland squad.

Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Chris Farrell and Craig Casey have all been named in Johann van Graan’s team for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 fixture at Murrayfield [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport 1].

It’ll be a first Munster outing since 13 December for Conway, who has been absent for his province’s last five games after initially missing the Heineken Champions Cup victory away to Clermont-Auvergne due to personal reasons.

The game in the Scottish capital will see captain Billy Holland draw level with Ronan O’Gara on 240 appearances for Munster – a tally that is only bettered by Donncha O’Callaghan (268).

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Damian de Allende

11. Shane Daly

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Craig Casey

1. James Cronin

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland (captain)

6. Jack O’Donoghue

7. Chris Cloete

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. Stephen Archer

19. Fineen Wycherley

20. Jack O’Sullivan

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Ben Healy

23. Rory Scannell

Edinburgh:

15. Damien Hoyland

14. Jack Blain

13. Mark Bennett

12. Chris Dean

11. Eroni Sau

10. Jaco van der Walt

9. Henry Pyrgos (co-captain)

1. Pierre Schoeman

2. David Cherry

3. Lee-Roy Atalifo

4. Andrew Davidson

5. Grant Gilchrist (co-captain)

6. Nick Haining

7. Luke Crosbie

8. Viliame Mata

Replacements:

16. Mike Willemse

17. Boan Venter

18. Murray McCallum

19. Magnus Bradbury

20. Ally Miller

21. Charlie Shiel

22. Nathan Chamberlain

23. Matt Currie