Andrew Conway returns to Munster starting XV after five-game absence

THE MUNSTER BACKLINE that’ll take to the field against Edinburgh this weekend will feature four players who have been released back to the province from the Ireland squad.
Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Chris Farrell and Craig Casey have all been named in Johann van Graan’s team for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 fixture at Murrayfield [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport 1].
It’ll be a first Munster outing since 13 December for Conway, who has been absent for his province’s last five games after initially missing the Heineken Champions Cup victory away to Clermont-Auvergne due to personal reasons.
The game in the Scottish capital will see captain Billy Holland draw level with Ronan O’Gara on 240 appearances for Munster – a tally that is only bettered by Donncha O’Callaghan (268).
Munster:
15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Damian de Allende
11. Shane Daly
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Craig Casey
1. James Cronin
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland (captain)
6. Jack O’Donoghue
7. Chris Cloete
8. Gavin Coombes
Replacements:
16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. Stephen Archer
19. Fineen Wycherley
20. Jack O’Sullivan
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Ben Healy
23. Rory Scannell
Edinburgh:
15. Damien Hoyland
14. Jack Blain
13. Mark Bennett
12. Chris Dean
11. Eroni Sau
10. Jaco van der Walt
9. Henry Pyrgos (co-captain)
1. Pierre Schoeman
2. David Cherry
3. Lee-Roy Atalifo
4. Andrew Davidson
5. Grant Gilchrist (co-captain)
6. Nick Haining
7. Luke Crosbie
8. Viliame Mata
Replacements:
16. Mike Willemse
17. Boan Venter
18. Murray McCallum
19. Magnus Bradbury
20. Ally Miller
21. Charlie Shiel
22. Nathan Chamberlain
23. Matt Currie
