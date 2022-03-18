Crowley starts at out-half as Munster make five changes for Lions

JOHANN VAN GRAAN has shuffled his deck for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship meeting with the Emirates Lions in Johannesburg (RTÉ Two/Premier Sports 2, 12pm).

His Munster team includes five changes to the side which fell to the Bulls at altitude last weekend, with Jack Crowley replacing Ben Healy at out-half and Damian de Allende, Shane Daly, John Ryan and John Hodnett also coming into the starting XV.

Alex Kendellen keeps his place at eight after an impressive showing in Pretoria while his fellow academy players Scott Buckley, Mark Donnelly, Eoin O’Connor and Paddy Patterson are among the replacements.

Advertisement

Jack O’Donoghue captains the side for the noon encounter with Ivan van Rooyen’s Lions, who beat Cardiff 37-20 last weekend and are beginning to resemble formidable opposition despite having won just three of their 11 games so far this season.

The South Africans’ inside centre, Burger Odendaal, will take over the captaincy in the absence of injured Jaco Kriel.

Emirates Lions

Quan Horn

Stean Pienaar

Wandisile Simelane

Burger Odendaal (Captain)

Edwill van der Merwe

Jordan Hendrikse

Morne van den Berg

Sithembiso Sithole

Jaco Visagie

Carlu Sadie

Ruben Schoeman

Reinhard Nothnagel

Sibusiso Sangweni

Vincent Tshituka

Francke Horn

Replacements:

PJ Botha

JP Smith

Ruan Dreyer

Ruan Venter

Emmanuel Tshituka

Nico Steyn

Manuel Rass

Tiaan Swanepoel

Munster

Mike Haley

Calvin Nash

Chris Farrell

Damian de Allende

Shane Daly

Jack Crowley

Neil Cronin

Josh Wycherley

Niall Scannell

John Ryan

Jean Kleyn

Fineen Wycherley

Jack O’Donoghue (Captain)

John Hodnett

Alex Kendellen

Replacements:

Scott Buckley

Mark Donnelly

Keynan Knox

Eoin O’Connor

Chris Cloete

Paddy Patterson

Ben Healy

Liam Coombes

Referee: Adam Jones (WRU, 17th league game)

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

AR 1: Cwengile Jadezweni (SARU); AR 2: Paul Mente (SARU)

TMO: Chris Busby (IRFU)