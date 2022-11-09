Frisch starts and three academy players included in Munster 23 to face South Africa

ANTOINE FRISCH WILL start at outside centre and Graham Rowntree has included three current academy players in Munster’s matchday squad to face South Africa ‘A’ in a landmark fixture at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork, on Thursday.

Over 41,000 people will flock to Leeside for what will be the highest-attended rugby game ever to take place in the southern province, and Rowntree has named as strong a Munster 23 lineup as possible with several of his frontline stars unavailable due to their national-team duties.

In all, there are seven changes to the already injury-depleted side which fell just short against Ulster at Thomond Park in the URC last Saturday week.

French-born midfielder Frisch makes his first start after recovering from a calf injury suffered during the Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa, while there is also a debut for Scotsman Kiran McDonald in the second row after he joined on a short-term deal last month.

Advertisement

McDonald is partnered at lock by academy star Edwin Edogbo, who retains his place from the Ulster defeat.

Blackrock man Simon Zebo will fulfil a dream of lining out at the Páirc when he starts on the left wing, while Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, Gavin Coombes and Ben Healy are also drafted into the starting XV. Out-half Healy will be partnered at half-back by Paddy Patterson.

Jack O’Donoghue captains the side from a back row which includes Coombes and John Hodnett.

Academy man Edwin Edogbo (L) starts again for the men in red. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Niall Scannell has completed return-to-play protocols and is included among the replacements. So too is marquee summer signing Malakai Fekitoa.

As well as Edogbo, lock/back-row hybrid Cian Hurley and outside back Patrick Campbell will represent Munster’s academy from the bench.

Autumn Series

exclusive analysis Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis and member-only episodes of The42 Rugby Weekly Become a Member

Former Munster players Jason Jenkins and Thomas du Toit, meanwhile, were included in a South African starting XV which was named earlier in the week.

Munster

15. Mike Haley

14. Shane Daly

13. Antoine Frisch

12. Rory Scannell

11. Simon Zebo

10. Ben Healy

9. Paddy Patterson

1. Josh Wycherley

2. Diarmuid Barron

3. Roman Salanoa

4. Edwin Edogbo

5. Kiran McDonald

6. Jack O’Donoghue (Captain)

7. John Hodnett

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell

17. Liam O’Connor

18. Keynan Knox

19. Cian Hurley

20. Alex Kendellen

21. Neil Cronin

22. Patrick Campbell

23. Malakai Fekitoa

South Africa ‘A’

15. Aphelele Fassi

14. Suleiman Hartzenberg

13. Henco van Wyk

12. Cornal Hendricks

11. Leolin Zas

10. Johan Goosen

9. Herschel Jantjies

1. Ntuthuko Mchunu

2. Joseph Dweba

3. Thomas du Toit (Captain)

4. Jason Jenkins

5. Ruan Nortje

6. Phepsi Buthelezi

7. Elrigh Louw

8. Jean-Luc du Preez

Replacements:

16. Andre-Hugo Venter

17. Simphiwe Matanzima

18. Sazi Sandi

19. Dan du Preez

20. Sikhumbuzo Notshe

21. Grant Williams

22. Sanele Nohamba

23. Gianni Lombard

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.