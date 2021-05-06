Returning Goggin one of eight changes to Munster team for visit of Ulster

Rory Scannell, Dan Goggin and JJ Hanrahan all start for Munster tomorrow.

Rory Scannell, Dan Goggin and JJ Hanrahan all start for Munster tomorrow.

JOHANN VAN GRAAN has made eight changes to the Munster team that beat Leinster ahead of Friday night’s visit of Ulster to Thomond Park in the Guinness Pro14 Rainbow Cup.

The standout inclusion is that of Dan Goggin at 13, who will make his first appearance for the province since he sustained a hand injury in January. The 26-year-old is partnered in the midfield by Rory Scannell, with Damian de Allende beginning on the bench and Chris Farrell missing out against his native province.

Andrew Conway and JJ Hanrahan also come into the backline, while John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, Chris Cloete and Gavin Coombes come into the pack.

Joey Carbery gets a rest with Ben Healy set to deputise for Hanrahan when required.

Jeremy Loughman is set to make his 50th Munster appearance off the bench on Friday evening.

Munster (v Ulster)

Mike Haley

Andrew Conway

Dan Goggin

Rory Scannell

Shane Daly

JJ Hanrahan

Conor Murray

Dave Kilcoyne

Niall Scannell

John Ryan

Fineen Wycherley

Tadhg Beirne

Peter O’Mahony (Captain)

Chris Cloete

Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Kevin O’Byrne

Jeremy Loughman

Roman Salanoa

Jean Kleyn

CJ Stander

Nick McCarthy

Ben Healy

Damian de Allende