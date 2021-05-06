BE PART OF THE TEAM

Returning Goggin one of eight changes to Munster team for visit of Ulster

The 26-year-old centre will be partnered by Rory Scannell, with Damian de Allende on the bench and Chris Farrell missing out.

By The42 Team Thursday 6 May 2021, 12:02 PM
56 minutes ago 2,342 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5429874
Rory Scannell, Dan Goggin and JJ Hanrahan all start for Munster tomorrow.

JOHANN VAN GRAAN has made eight changes to the Munster team that beat Leinster ahead of Friday night’s visit of Ulster to Thomond Park in the Guinness Pro14 Rainbow Cup.

The standout inclusion is that of Dan Goggin at 13, who will make his first appearance for the province since he sustained a hand injury in January. The 26-year-old is partnered in the midfield by Rory Scannell, with Damian de Allende beginning on the bench and Chris Farrell missing out against his native province.

Andrew Conway and JJ Hanrahan also come into the backline, while John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, Chris Cloete and Gavin Coombes come into the pack.

Joey Carbery gets a rest with Ben Healy set to deputise for Hanrahan when required.

Jeremy Loughman is set to make his 50th Munster appearance off the bench on Friday evening.

Munster (v Ulster)

Mike Haley
Andrew Conway
Dan Goggin
Rory Scannell
Shane Daly
JJ Hanrahan
Conor Murray

Dave Kilcoyne
Niall Scannell
John Ryan
Fineen Wycherley
Tadhg Beirne
Peter O’Mahony (Captain)
Chris Cloete
Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

Kevin O’Byrne
Jeremy Loughman
Roman Salanoa
Jean Kleyn
CJ Stander
Nick McCarthy
Ben Healy
Damian de Allende

