Starts for Carbery, Murray and O'Mahony among 10 changes for Munster

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has named a much-changed starting line-up for tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with Ulster at Kingspan Stadium [KO 7.35pm, Eir Sport 1 and Premier Sports].
A first start of the season for Joey Carbery is one of 10 personnel amendments from the defeat to Leinster last weekend.
Carbery will be partnered at half-back by Conor Murray, while fellow Irish internationals Peter O’Mahony, Niall Scannell, Andrew Conway and Keith Earls are also among those who come back into the side.
Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell and Shane Daly — who switches to fullback — are the five players who retain their places.
Munster:
15. Shane Daly
14. Andrew Conway
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. Joey Carbery
9. Conor Murray
1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Niall Scannell
3. Keynan Knox
4. Fineen Wycherley
5. Darren O’Shea
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Jack O’Donoghue
8. Arno Botha
Replacements:
16. Diarmuid Barron
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. John Ryan
19. Gavin Coombes
20. Jack O’Sullivan
21. Neil Cronin
22. Dan Goggin
23. Chris Cloete
