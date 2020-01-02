Starts for Carbery, Murray and O'Mahony among 10 changes for Munster

Conor Murray and Joey Carbery will form Munster's half-back partnership against Ulster. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has named a much-changed starting line-up for tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with Ulster at Kingspan Stadium [KO 7.35pm, Eir Sport 1 and Premier Sports].

A first start of the season for Joey Carbery is one of 10 personnel amendments from the defeat to Leinster last weekend.

Carbery will be partnered at half-back by Conor Murray, while fellow Irish internationals Peter O’Mahony, Niall Scannell, Andrew Conway and Keith Earls are also among those who come back into the side.

Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell and Shane Daly — who switches to fullback — are the five players who retain their places.

Munster:

15. Shane Daly

14. Andrew Conway

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Rory Scannell

11. Keith Earls

10. Joey Carbery

9. Conor Murray

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Niall Scannell

3. Keynan Knox

4. Fineen Wycherley

5. Darren O’Shea

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Jack O’Donoghue

8. Arno Botha

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. John Ryan

19. Gavin Coombes

20. Jack O’Sullivan

21. Neil Cronin

22. Dan Goggin

23. Chris Cloete

