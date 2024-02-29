Butler partners Casey at half-back as Munster name team to play Zebre

SOON-TO-BE ACADEMY GRADUATE Tony Butler will partner Ireland international Craig Casey at half-back for Munster’s clash with Zebre at Virgin Media Park on Friday night (7:35pm, TG4/Premier Sports).

Butler — one of three players to sign their first senior Munster contracts this week along with fellow Ennis RFC product Ethan Coughlan and loosehead Mark Donnelly — starts at out-half with the in-form Joey Carbery ruled out with a slight knock picked up in training.

Ruadhán Quinn completed his return-to-play protocols in the days following Munster’s friendly victory over Harlequins at The Stoop and continues at blindside, with Alex Kendellen named again as captain alongside him.

Jeremy Loughman and Tom Ahern both also start having been released from Ireland duty earlier this week.

Munster (v Zebre)

15. Mike Haley

14. Seán O’Brien

13. Antoine Frisch

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Shane Daly

10. Tony Butler

9. Craig Casey

1. Josh Wycherley

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. Tom Ahern

5. RG Snyman

6. Ruadhán Quinn

7. Alex Kendellen (Captain)

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements: