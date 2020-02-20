Six changes for Munster with O'Donnell and Sweetnam among replacements

Tommy O'Donnell is back in the Munster matchday squad. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

NIALL SCANNELL WILL captain Munster for the first time when they face Zebre in the Guinness Pro14 tomorrow evening at Stadio Giovanni Mari [KO 7.35pm, Eir Sport, Premier Sports].

Tommy O’Donnell and Darren Sweetnam are in line to return from their respective hamstring injuries after being named among the replacements for the meeting with Michael Bradley’s side.

O’Donnell hasn’t played since the game against Leinster in December, while Sweetnam has been sidelined since October’s clash with the Cheetahs.

Johann van Graan’s side for the trip to Italy shows six changes from the team that started last weekend’s trouncing of Southern Kings in Cork.

Craig Casey comes in for Neil Cronin at scrum-half. There’s a new centre partnership, as Chris Farrell and Dan Goggin make way for Sammy Arnold and Rory Scannell.

Up front, Billy Holland is replaced in the second row by Darren O’Shea. Chris Cloete and Jack O’Sullivan come into the back row instead of Jack O’Donoghue and John Hodnett.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Calvin Nash

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Rory Scannell

11. Shane Daly

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Craig Casey

1. James Cronin

2. Niall Scannell (captain)

3. John Ryan

4. Fineen Wycherley

5. Darren O’Shea

6. Arno Botha

7. Chris Cloete

8. Jack O’Sullivan

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. Stephen Archer

19. Gavin Coombes

20. Tommy O’Donnell

21. Neil Cronin

22. Dan Goggin

23. Darren Sweetnam

Zebre:

15. Junior Laloifi

14. Paula Balekana

13. Jamie Elliott

12. Tommaso Boni (captain)

11. Pierre Bruno

10. Francois Brummer

9. Joshua Renton

1. Daniele Rimepelli

2. Massimo Ceciliani

3. Eduardo Bello

4. Mick Kearney

5. Ian Nagle

6. Maxime Mbandà

7. Jimmy Tuivaiti

8. Renato Giammarioli

Replacements:

16. Matteo Luccardi

17. Riccardo Burgnara

18. Matteo Nocera

19. Leonard Krumov

20. George Biagi

21. Nicolò Casilio

22. Pescetto Paolo

23. Enrico Lucchin

Andy Dunne and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to tee you up for Sunday’s big one. The lads try to figure out where the winning and losing of the game will be, field a The42 member’s question as to what extent the media plays a role in Ireland’s performance, and Andy explains why Henry Tuilagi haunts his dreams at night.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud