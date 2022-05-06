Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Friday 6 May 2022
Advertisement

Kendellen and Wycherley start for Munster with Daly set for first European cap

Johann van Graan has gone for a settled-looking team with Munster missing several forwards through injury.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 6 May 2022, 12:14 PM
46 minutes ago 3,287 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/5756499
Kendellen will wear the number seven shirt for Munster.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Kendellen will wear the number seven shirt for Munster.
Kendellen will wear the number seven shirt for Munster.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

KERRY MAN JACK Daly is set for his European debut for Munster off the bench in tomorrow’s Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin [KO 3pm, BT Sport].

The 23-year-old flanker is included as part of a 6/2 split of forwards and backs on the Munster bench, with head coach Johann van Graan opting for a settled-looking starting XV in the ongoing injury absences of Tadhg Beirne, Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, RG Snyman, and Dave Kilcoyne.

While Andrew Conway returned to training this week, van Graan has gone for the in-form back three of Mike Haley, Simon Zebo, and Keith Earls – Shane Daly is unlucky to miss out on making the 23 – while Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell team up in midfield.

Conor Murray retains his place at scrum-half, with Craig Casey having to settle for a bench role again, as Joey Carbery wears the number 10 shirt.

22-year-old Josh Wycherley gets another big start in a front row that also includes Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer, who will make his 247th Munster appearance, moving him level with Billy Holland in second place on the province’s all-time appearances list behind only Donncha O’Callaghan [268].

Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley team up in the second row, while captain Peter O’Mahony combines with outstanding 21-year-old Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Donoghue in the back row.

The bench includes impressive 22-year-old lock Thomas Ahern and powerful South African lock Jason Jenkins.

Meanwhile, Toulouse have named a powerful pack to take on Munster, with French Grand Slam winners Anthony Jelonch, Cyrill Baille, and Peato Mauvaka only making the bench.

Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack start in the halfback slots again.

Ugo Mola’s side are missing Santiago Chocobares, Juan Cruz Mallia, Sofiane Guitoune, Lucas Tauzin, and Zack Holmes due to injury or suspension, meaning that centre Pierre Fouyssac gets his first Champions Cup start.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley
14. Keith Earls
13. Chris Farrell
12. Damian de Allende
11. Simon Zebo
10. Joey Carbery
9. Conor Murray

1. Josh Wycherley
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Fineen Wycherley
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Alex Kendellen
8. Jack O’Donoghue

Replacements:

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

16. Diarmuid Barron
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. John Ryan
19. Jason Jenkins
20. Thomas Ahern
21. Craig Casey
22. Ben Healy
23. Jack Daly

Toulouse:

15. Thomas Ramos
14. Dimitri Delibes
13. Pierre Fouyssac
12. Pita Ahki
11. Matthis Lebel
10. Romain Ntamack
9. Antoine Dupont

1. Rodrigue Neti
2. Julien Marchand (captain)
3. Dorian Aldegheri
4. Rory Arnold
5. Emmanuel Meafou
6. Rynhardt Elstadt
7. Thibaud Flament
8. Francois Cros

Replacements:

16. Peato Mauvaka
17. Cyril Baille
18. David Ainu’u
19. Joe Tekori
20. Selevasio Tolofua
21. Anthony Jelonch
22. Baptiste Germain
23. Maxime Médard

Referee: Luke Pearce [RFU].

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie