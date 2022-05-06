Kendellen and Wycherley start for Munster with Daly set for first European cap

Kendellen will wear the number seven shirt for Munster.

KERRY MAN JACK Daly is set for his European debut for Munster off the bench in tomorrow’s Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin [KO 3pm, BT Sport].

The 23-year-old flanker is included as part of a 6/2 split of forwards and backs on the Munster bench, with head coach Johann van Graan opting for a settled-looking starting XV in the ongoing injury absences of Tadhg Beirne, Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, RG Snyman, and Dave Kilcoyne.

While Andrew Conway returned to training this week, van Graan has gone for the in-form back three of Mike Haley, Simon Zebo, and Keith Earls – Shane Daly is unlucky to miss out on making the 23 – while Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell team up in midfield.

Conor Murray retains his place at scrum-half, with Craig Casey having to settle for a bench role again, as Joey Carbery wears the number 10 shirt.

22-year-old Josh Wycherley gets another big start in a front row that also includes Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer, who will make his 247th Munster appearance, moving him level with Billy Holland in second place on the province’s all-time appearances list behind only Donncha O’Callaghan [268].

Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley team up in the second row, while captain Peter O’Mahony combines with outstanding 21-year-old Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Donoghue in the back row.

The bench includes impressive 22-year-old lock Thomas Ahern and powerful South African lock Jason Jenkins.

Meanwhile, Toulouse have named a powerful pack to take on Munster, with French Grand Slam winners Anthony Jelonch, Cyrill Baille, and Peato Mauvaka only making the bench.

Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack start in the halfback slots again.

Ugo Mola’s side are missing Santiago Chocobares, Juan Cruz Mallia, Sofiane Guitoune, Lucas Tauzin, and Zack Holmes due to injury or suspension, meaning that centre Pierre Fouyssac gets his first Champions Cup start.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Keith Earls

13. Chris Farrell

12. Damian de Allende

11. Simon Zebo

10. Joey Carbery

9. Conor Murray

1. Josh Wycherley

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Alex Kendellen

8. Jack O’Donoghue

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. John Ryan

19. Jason Jenkins

20. Thomas Ahern

21. Craig Casey

22. Ben Healy

23. Jack Daly

Toulouse:

15. Thomas Ramos

14. Dimitri Delibes

13. Pierre Fouyssac

12. Pita Ahki

11. Matthis Lebel

10. Romain Ntamack

9. Antoine Dupont

1. Rodrigue Neti

2. Julien Marchand (captain)

3. Dorian Aldegheri

4. Rory Arnold

5. Emmanuel Meafou

6. Rynhardt Elstadt

7. Thibaud Flament

8. Francois Cros

Replacements:

16. Peato Mauvaka

17. Cyril Baille

18. David Ainu’u

19. Joe Tekori

20. Selevasio Tolofua

21. Anthony Jelonch

22. Baptiste Germain

23. Maxime Médard

Referee: Luke Pearce [RFU].