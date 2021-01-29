Wholesale changes for Munster as they bid to rebound from Leinster loss

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has selected a much-changed side for tomorrow’s rescheduled Guinness Pro14 fixture against Benetton at the Stadio Monigo [KO 5pm Irish time, eir Sport 1].
For the trip to Italy, Mike Haley and Gavin Coombes are the only players who retain their places in the starting line-up from last weekend’s loss to Leinster at Thomond Park.
In his 239th appearance for the province, Billy Holland will captain a side which includes Ben Healy and Nick McCarthy as its half-backs, with Roman Salanoa given the nod at tighthead prop for his first start in the Pro14.
There are two sets of brothers in the Munster team – Josh and Fineen Wycherley, along with Niall and Rory Scannell – while cousins Gavin and Liam Coombes will also start.
Prop Jeremy Loughman, who’s among the replacements, could play for the first time since October after recovering from a shoulder injury.
Scrum-half Paddy Patterson, a short-term signing from Leinster, could make his Munster debut having also been named on the bench.
Munster:
15. Mike Haley
14. Liam Coombes
13. Dan Goggin
12. Rory Scannell
11. Darren Sweetnam
10. Ben Healy
9. Nick McCarthy
1. Josh Wycherley
2. Niall Scannell
3. Roman Salanoa
4. Fineen Wycherley
5. Billy Holland (captain)
6 Jack O’Donoghue
7. Chris Cloete
8. Gavin Coombes
Replacements:
16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. Stephen Archer
19. Thomas Ahern
20. Tommy O’Donnell
21. Paddy Patterson
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Damian de Allende
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
Benetton:
15. Jayden Hayward
14. Angelo Esposito
13. Joaquin Riera
12. Ignacio Brex
11. Tommaso Benvenuti
10. Tommaso Allan
9. Callum Braley
1. Thomas Gallo
2. Tomas Baravalle
3. Marco Riccioni
4. Irné Herbst
5. Federico Ruzza
6. Marco Barbini (captain)
7. Manuel Zuliani
8. Toa Halafihi
Replacements:
16. Corniel Els
17. Nicola Quaglio
18. Tiziano Pasquali
19. Eli Snyman
20. Giovanni Pettinelli
21. Alberto Sgarbi
22. Luca Petrozzi
23. Leonardo Sarto
Referee: Andrea Piardi [FIR].
Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey chat Six Nations and its future, the contractual bottleneck and French interest in Irish stars, Leone Nakarawa’s arrival in Belfast, and the poor standard of officiating in rugby :
Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud
COMMENTS (4)