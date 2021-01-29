BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Friday 29 January 2021
Advertisement

Wholesale changes for Munster as they bid to rebound from Leinster loss

Mike Haley and Gavin Coombes are the only players who’ll start again in tomorrow’s clash with Benetton.

By Paul Dollery Friday 29 Jan 2021, 12:11 PM
55 minutes ago 2,538 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5339218

ben-healy Ben Healy starts at out-half for Munster against Benetton. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has selected a much-changed side for tomorrow’s rescheduled Guinness Pro14 fixture against Benetton at the Stadio Monigo [KO 5pm Irish time, eir Sport 1].

For the trip to Italy, Mike Haley and Gavin Coombes are the only players who retain their places in the starting line-up from last weekend’s loss to Leinster at Thomond Park.

In his 239th appearance for the province, Billy Holland will captain a side which includes Ben Healy and Nick McCarthy as its half-backs, with Roman Salanoa given the nod at tighthead prop for his first start in the Pro14.

There are two sets of brothers in the Munster team – Josh and Fineen Wycherley, along with Niall and Rory Scannell – while cousins Gavin and Liam Coombes will also start.

Prop Jeremy Loughman, who’s among the replacements, could play for the first time since October after recovering from a shoulder injury. 

Scrum-half Paddy Patterson, a short-term signing from Leinster, could make his Munster debut having also been named on the bench.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley
14. Liam Coombes
13. Dan Goggin
12. Rory Scannell
11. Darren Sweetnam
10. Ben Healy
9. Nick McCarthy

1. Josh Wycherley
2. Niall Scannell
3. Roman Salanoa
4. Fineen Wycherley
5. Billy Holland (captain)
6 Jack O’Donoghue
7. Chris Cloete
8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. Stephen Archer
19. Thomas Ahern
20. Tommy O’Donnell
21. Paddy Patterson
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Damian de Allende

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Benetton:

15. Jayden Hayward
14. Angelo Esposito
13. Joaquin Riera
12. Ignacio Brex
11. Tommaso Benvenuti
10. Tommaso Allan
9. Callum Braley

1. Thomas Gallo
2. Tomas Baravalle
3. Marco Riccioni
4. Irné Herbst
5. Federico Ruzza
6. Marco Barbini (captain)
7. Manuel Zuliani
8. Toa Halafihi

Replacements:

16. Corniel Els
17. Nicola Quaglio
18. Tiziano Pasquali
19. Eli Snyman
20. Giovanni Pettinelli
21. Alberto Sgarbi
22. Luca Petrozzi
23. Leonardo Sarto

Referee: Andrea Piardi [FIR].

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey chat Six Nations and its future, the contractual bottleneck and French interest in Irish stars, Leone Nakarawa’s arrival in Belfast, and the poor standard of officiating in rugby :


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie