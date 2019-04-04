Munster retain nine starters from Edinburgh for bid to secure Pro14 play-off

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has selected a strong side for tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with Cardiff Blues [KO 7.35pm, Eir Sport 1 & TG4].

Should the southern province avoid defeat against the Welsh visitors at Musgrave Park, they’ll be assured of a place in the play-offs.

Peter O'Mahony (pictured on the training ground this week) will captain Munster against Cardiff Blues. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Nine of the team that started last weekend’s European Champions Cup quarter-final victory against Edinburgh have been selected again for tomorrow night’s game. Of the six players not included in the starting line-up, three are among the replacements.

Mike Haley comes in at full-back, with Andrew Conway moving to the wing to replace Darren Sweetnam. The only other change to the back-line sees Tyler Bleyendaal start at out-half in place of the injured Joey Carbery.

Kevin O’Byrne takes the place of Niall Scannell at hooker. Tadhg Beirne drops down to the bench, so Billy Holland will partner Jean Kleyn at second row.

There are two amendments to the back row, where captain Peter O’Mahony is retained. CJ Stander will be held in reserve and Jack O’Donoghue is ruled out after sustaining a knock to the head. They’re replaced by Arno Botha and Chris Cloete respectively.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Keith Earls

10. Tyler Bleyendaal

9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Kevin O’Byrne

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Chris Cloete

8. Arno Botha

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. Stephen Archer

19. Tadhg Beirne

20. CJ Stander

21. Alby Mathewson

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Sammy Arnold

Cardiff Blues:

15. Gareth Anscombe

14. Owen Lane

13. Rey Lee-Lo

12. Willis Halaholo

11. Aled Summerhill

10. Jarrod Evans

9. Tomos Williams

1. Rhys Gill

2. Kristian Dacey (captain)

3. Dillon Lewis

4. Seb Davies

5. Rory Thornton

6. Shane Lewis-Hughes

7. Olly Robinson

8. Josh Turnbull

Replacements:

16. Ethan Lewis

17. Brad Thyer

18. Keiron Assiratti

19. George Earle

20. James Botham

21. Lloyd Williams

22. Garyn Smith

23. Matthew Morgan

