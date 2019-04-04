This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 4 April, 2019
Munster retain nine starters from Edinburgh for bid to secure Pro14 play-off

Johann van Graan has announced his team for tomorrow night’s clash with Cardiff Blues in Cork.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 4 Apr 2019, 12:13 PM
MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has selected a strong side for tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with Cardiff Blues [KO 7.35pm, Eir Sport 1 & TG4].

Should the southern province avoid defeat against the Welsh visitors at Musgrave Park, they’ll be assured of a place in the play-offs.

Peter O'Mahony Peter O'Mahony (pictured on the training ground this week) will captain Munster against Cardiff Blues. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Nine of the team that started last weekend’s European Champions Cup quarter-final victory against Edinburgh have been selected again for tomorrow night’s game. Of the six players not included in the starting line-up, three are among the replacements.

Mike Haley comes in at full-back, with Andrew Conway moving to the wing to replace Darren Sweetnam. The only other change to the back-line sees Tyler Bleyendaal start at out-half in place of the injured Joey Carbery.

Kevin O’Byrne takes the place of Niall Scannell at hooker. Tadhg Beirne drops down to the bench, so Billy Holland will partner Jean Kleyn at second row.

There are two amendments to the back row, where captain Peter O’Mahony is retained. CJ Stander will be held in reserve and Jack O’Donoghue is ruled out after sustaining a knock to the head. They’re replaced by Arno Botha and Chris Cloete respectively.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. Tyler Bleyendaal
9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Kevin O’Byrne
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Chris Cloete
8. Arno Botha

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. Stephen Archer
19. Tadhg Beirne
20. CJ Stander
21. Alby Mathewson
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Sammy Arnold 

Cardiff Blues:

15. Gareth Anscombe
14. Owen Lane
13. Rey Lee-Lo
12. Willis Halaholo
11. Aled Summerhill
10. Jarrod Evans
9. Tomos Williams

1. Rhys Gill
2. Kristian Dacey (captain)
3. Dillon Lewis
4. Seb Davies
5. Rory Thornton
6. Shane Lewis-Hughes
7. Olly Robinson
8. Josh Turnbull

Replacements:

16. Ethan Lewis
17. Brad Thyer
18. Keiron Assiratti
19. George Earle
20. James Botham
21. Lloyd Williams
22. Garyn Smith
23. Matthew Morgan

