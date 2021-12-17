Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 17 December 2021
Munster make five changes but retain teenager Patrick Campbell in their side to face Castres

It is a blend of youth and experience as Munster aim to make it two wins from two.

By Garry Doyle Friday 17 Dec 2021, 12:04 PM
Campbell celebrates his try with Andrew Conway.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

MUNSTER HAVE MADE five changes to the side that secured a bonus-point win over Wasps in Coventry five days ago.

Ben Healy starts at out-half with Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn and Jack O’Donoghue coming into the pack.

Academy full-back Patrick Campbell, 19, keeps his place in the starting XV with five players set for their European debuts off the bench.

Hooker Diarmuid Barron, prop Keynan Knox, out-half Jack Crowley and Academy back-row forward Alex Kendellen are all primed for their Champions Cup bows.

Jason Jenkins is named in a matchday squad for the first time and set for his Munster debut after joining the province last summer.

Dave Kilcoyne, Scannell and Ryan pack down in the front row with Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, John Hodnett and O’Donoghue complete the pack.

Conor Murray and Healy are in the half-backs with Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell continuing their centre partnership.

The back three of Campbell, Keith Earls and Andrew Conway is unchanged.

Earls scored his 22nd Champions Cup try last week and is now one try away from equalling Anthony Foley and Simon Zebo’s record of 23 Munster tries in the competition.

Munster: Patrick Campbell; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls; Ben Healy, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), John Hodnett, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, Keynan Knox, Jason Jenkins, Jack O’Sullivan, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Alex Kendellen.

