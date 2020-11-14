Van Graan makes 5 changes as Munster welcome Ospreys to Limerick

JOHANN VAN GRAAN has made five changes to his Munster team that beat Dragons in Newport ahead of Sunday’s Guinness Pro14 visit of the Ospreys to Thomond Park (2:45pm, TG4/eir Sport 2).

Most of the changes have been made in the pack, with Mike Haley the only switch in personnel in Van Graan and Stephen Larkham’s backline as he comes in at fullback, with Matt Gallagher moving to the left wing in place of Calvin Nash and Darren Sweetnam swapping sides.

There are four changes up front, with James Cronin and Stephen Archer coming in for youngsters Keynan Knox and Josh Wycherley in the front row, Fineen Wycherley replacing Billy Holland at lock, and Tommy O’Donnell deputising for the injured Chris Cloete.

Munster are otherwise unchanged, with JJ Hanrahan again getting the nod over Ben Healy at out-half.

John Ryan returns from Ireland camp to take a spot on the bench, Dan Goggin is in line to feature after a shoulder injury, and Jack O’Donoghue will captain the side in what will be his fifth consecutive start.

Munster confirmed midweek that in-form back row John Hodnett will require surgery on his achilles tendon and will be ruled out for a lengthy period. Centre Alex McHenry and outside back Liam Coombes also picked up knocks, while an unnamed Munster player tested positive for Covid-19 but feeling well and has no close contacts.

The southern province have won all three games so far this season but missed out on action last week due to a Covid outbreak within the squad of their then-scheduled opponents, Benetton.

Munster

15. Mike Haley

14. Darren Sweetnam

13. Rory Scannell

12. Damian de Allende

11. Matt Gallagher

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Craig Casey

1. James Cronin

2. Kevin O’Byrne

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Jack O’Donoghue (Captain)

7. Tommy O’Donnell

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. Josh Wycherley

18. John Ryan

19. Billy Holland

20. Jack O’Sullivan

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Ben Healy

23. Dan Goggin

Ospreys

15. Mat Protheroe

14. Luke Morgan

13. Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler

12. Keiran Williams

11. Hanno Dirksen

10. Stephen Myler

9. Shaun Venter

1. Gareth Thomas

2. Ifan Phillips

3. Tom Botha

4. Adam Beard

5. Bradley Davies

6. Will Griffiths

7. Dan Lydiate (Captain)

8. Gareth Evans

Replacements:

16. Dewi Lake

17. Rhodri Jones

18. Ma’afu Fia

19. Rhys Davies

20. Olly Cracknell

21. Matthew Aubrey

22. Josh Thomas

23. Scott Williams