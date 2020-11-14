BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 14 November 2020
Advertisement

Van Graan makes 5 changes as Munster welcome Ospreys to Limerick

Mike Haley returns in the backline while there are four personnel switches up front for the injury-plagued southern province.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 14 Nov 2020, 12:45 PM
21 minutes ago 831 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5266641
Matt Gallagher celebrates scoring a try against the Dragons.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Matt Gallagher celebrates scoring a try against the Dragons.
Matt Gallagher celebrates scoring a try against the Dragons.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

JOHANN VAN GRAAN has made five changes to his Munster team that beat Dragons in Newport ahead of Sunday’s Guinness Pro14 visit of the Ospreys to Thomond Park (2:45pm, TG4/eir Sport 2).

Most of the changes have been made in the pack, with Mike Haley the only switch in personnel in Van Graan and Stephen Larkham’s backline as he comes in at fullback, with Matt Gallagher moving to the left wing in place of Calvin Nash and Darren Sweetnam swapping sides.

There are four changes up front, with James Cronin and Stephen Archer coming in for youngsters Keynan Knox and Josh Wycherley in the front row, Fineen Wycherley replacing Billy Holland at lock, and Tommy O’Donnell deputising for the injured Chris Cloete.

Munster are otherwise unchanged, with JJ Hanrahan again getting the nod over Ben Healy at out-half.

John Ryan returns from Ireland camp to take a spot on the bench, Dan Goggin is in line to feature after a shoulder injury, and Jack O’Donoghue will captain the side in what will be his fifth consecutive start.

Munster confirmed midweek that in-form back row John Hodnett will require surgery on his achilles tendon and will be ruled out for a lengthy period. Centre Alex McHenry and outside back Liam Coombes also picked up knocks, while an unnamed Munster player tested positive for Covid-19 but feeling well and has no close contacts.

The southern province have won all three games so far this season but missed out on action last week due to a Covid outbreak within the squad of their then-scheduled opponents, Benetton.

Munster

15. Mike Haley
14. Darren Sweetnam
13. Rory Scannell
12. Damian de Allende
11. Matt Gallagher
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Craig Casey

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

1. James Cronin
2. Kevin O’Byrne
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Fineen Wycherley
6. Jack O’Donoghue (Captain)
7. Tommy O’Donnell
8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron
17. Josh Wycherley
18. John Ryan
19. Billy Holland
20. Jack O’Sullivan
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Ben Healy
23. Dan Goggin

Ospreys

15. Mat Protheroe
14. Luke Morgan
13. Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler
12. Keiran Williams
11. Hanno Dirksen
10. Stephen Myler
9. Shaun Venter

1. Gareth Thomas
2. Ifan Phillips
3. Tom Botha
4. Adam Beard
5. Bradley Davies
6. Will Griffiths
7. Dan Lydiate (Captain)
8. Gareth Evans

Replacements:

16. Dewi Lake
17. Rhodri Jones
18. Ma’afu Fia
19. Rhys Davies
20. Olly Cracknell
21. Matthew Aubrey
22. Josh Thomas
23. Scott Williams

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie