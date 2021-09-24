Membership : Access or Sign Up
Munster name Zebo in their starting line-up and Snyman on the bench for Sharks clash

Rugby World Cup winner RG Snyman is set to make his Thomond Park debut off the bench on his second appearance for the province having missed last season through injury.

By Garry Doyle Friday 24 Sep 2021, 12:05 PM
27 minutes ago 2,178 Views 0 Comments
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

MUNSTER HAVE NAMED Simon Zebo in their starting XV for tomorrow’s opening game of the 2021/22 season against the Sharks.

Zebo’s second debut for the province comes after his return from Paris where he spent three years with Racing 92.

In all eight of Munster’s Ireland internationals who featured in the Vodafone Summer Series start the game as Peter O’Mahony captains the side.

Rugby World Cup winner RG Snyman is set to make his Thomond Park debut off the bench on his second appearance for the province having missed last season through injury.

Mike Haley is named at full-back with Zebo and Andrew Conway on either flank.

Craig Casey and Joey Carbery start together in the half-backs as Rory Scannell and Dan Goggin form the centre partnership.

Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley in the engine room.

O’Mahony, Jack O’Donoghue and last season’s Player of the Year Gavin Coombes complete the starting XV.

Along with fellow replacement Snyman, new addition Rowan Osborne is also set to play his first game for Munster at Thomond Park on his competitive debut for the province.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, RG Snyman, Thomas Ahern, Rowan Osborne, Ben Healy, Chris Cloete.

 


