Ireland U20 star Gleeson set for debut as Munster name teams for Baa Baas double-header

IRELAND U20 STAR Brian Gleeson is set to make his senior Munster debut in Saturday’s meeting with the Barbarians.

Gleeson, who was a mainstay of the Grand Slam-winning side this spring, is named among the replacements for the Thomond Park clash [4.30pm].

The Garryowen clubman is one of a host of academy players set to be involved, with Ethan Coughlan, Edwin Edogbo and Shay McCarthy all named to start, while Tony Butler, Mark Donnelly and Fionn Gibbons join Gleeson on the bench.

Tom Ahern, who missed the pre-season friendlies against Leinster and Connacht earlier this month, is another named among the replacements and set to make his first appearance of the season.

Meanwhile, Munster Women’s coach Niamh Briggs makes seven personnel changes to her starting XV for the meeting with the Barbarians in the first part of Saturday’s historic double-header [2pm].

Full-back Aoife Corey, wing Chisom Ugwueru and out-half Kate Flannery are all named to start in the backs, while Beth Buttimer and Eilís Cahill come into the front row, and Brianna Heylmann and Jane Clohessy both start in the back row.

Chloe Pearse, who started at flanker in the interprovincial final defeat to Leinster earlier this month, moves over to number eight.

Munster Men v Barbarians

15. Shane Daly

14. Shay McCarthy

13. Antoine Frisch

12. Rory Scannell

11. Calvin Nash

10. Joey Carbery

9. Ethan Coughlan

1. Josh Wycherley

2. Diarmuid Barron

3. Stephen Archer

4. Edwin Edogbo

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Jack O’Donoghue (capt)

7. Jack Daly

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell

17. Mark Donnelly

18. John Ryan

19. Tom Ahern

20. Brian Gleeson

21. Neil Cronin

22. Tony Butler

23. Fionn Gibbons

Munster Women v Barbarians

15. Aoife Corey

14. Chisom Ugwueru

13. Alana McInerney

12. Stephanie Nunan

11. Stephanie Carroll

10. Kate Flannery

9. Muirne Wall

1. Róisín Ormond

2. Beth Buttimer

3. Eilís Cahill

4. Dorothy Wall (capt)

5. Clodagh O’Halloran

6. Brianna Heylmann

7. Jane Clohessy

8. Chloe Pearse

Replacements: