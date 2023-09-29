Advertisement
Ben Brady/INPHO Brian Gleeson is set to make his senior Munster debut on Saturday (file photo).
Team news
Ireland U20 star Gleeson set for debut as Munster name teams for Baa Baas double-header
Thomond Park set to host historic double-header as Munster’s men meet the Barbarians for the first time.
1 hour ago

IRELAND U20 STAR Brian Gleeson is set to make his senior Munster debut in Saturday’s meeting with the Barbarians.

Gleeson, who was a mainstay of the Grand Slam-winning side this spring, is named among the replacements for the Thomond Park clash [4.30pm].

The Garryowen clubman is one of a host of academy players set to be involved, with  Ethan Coughlan, Edwin Edogbo and Shay McCarthy all named to start, while Tony Butler, Mark Donnelly and Fionn Gibbons join Gleeson on the bench.

Tom Ahern, who missed the pre-season friendlies against Leinster and Connacht earlier this month, is another named among the replacements and set to make his first appearance of the season.

Meanwhile, Munster Women’s coach Niamh Briggs makes seven personnel changes to her starting XV for the meeting with the Barbarians in the first part of Saturday’s historic double-header [2pm].

Full-back Aoife Corey, wing Chisom Ugwueru and out-half Kate Flannery are all named to start in the backs, while Beth Buttimer and Eilís Cahill come into the front row, and Brianna Heylmann and Jane Clohessy both start in the back row.

Chloe Pearse, who started at flanker in the interprovincial final defeat to Leinster earlier this month, moves over to number eight. 

Munster Men v Barbarians

  • 15. Shane Daly
  • 14. Shay McCarthy
  • 13. Antoine Frisch
  • 12. Rory Scannell
  • 11. Calvin Nash
  • 10. Joey Carbery
  • 9. Ethan Coughlan
  • 1. Josh Wycherley
  • 2. Diarmuid Barron
  • 3. Stephen Archer
  • 4. Edwin Edogbo
  • 5. Fineen Wycherley
  • 6. Jack O’Donoghue (capt)
  • 7. Jack Daly
  • 8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

  • 16. Niall Scannell
  • 17. Mark Donnelly
  • 18. John Ryan
  • 19. Tom Ahern
  • 20. Brian Gleeson
  • 21. Neil Cronin
  • 22. Tony Butler
  • 23. Fionn Gibbons

Munster Women v Barbarians

  • 15. Aoife Corey
  • 14. Chisom Ugwueru
  • 13. Alana McInerney
  • 12. Stephanie Nunan
  • 11. Stephanie Carroll
  • 10. Kate Flannery
  • 9. Muirne Wall
  • 1. Róisín Ormond
  • 2. Beth Buttimer
  • 3. Eilís Cahill
  • 4. Dorothy Wall (capt)
  • 5. Clodagh O’Halloran
  • 6. Brianna Heylmann
  • 7. Jane Clohessy
  • 8. Chloe Pearse

Replacements:

  • 16. Ciara Farrell
  • 17. Fiona Reidy
  • 18. Gillian Coombes
  • 19. Claire Bennett
  • 20. Maeve Óg O’Leary
  • 21. Abbie Salter-Townshend
  • 22. Aoife O’Shaughnessy
  • 23. Aoife Doyle
