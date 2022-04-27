Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thomond Park once again unavailable should Munster reach Champions Cup semi-final

A potential derby clash with Leinster will take place at Aviva Stadium after the province confirmed that “no viable alternative venue is available within the province.”

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Apr 2022, 12:28 PM
1 hour ago 5,617 Views 9 Comments
A general view of Thomond Park.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

A POTENTIAL DERBY clash between Munster and Leinster in this year’s Champions Cup semi-final will be played at Aviva Stadium rather than Thomond Park.

It was confirmed in a statement earlier today that the tournament organisers and the eight teams left in the competition had reach an agreement to play the semi-finals at the chosen venues of the highest-ranked clubs who reach the last four.

The deal is in place for this campaign only and, should both Munster and Leinster come through their respective quarter-final encounters, the provinces are set to do battle for a place in Europe’s showpiece.

Munster, however, will not be able to avail of Thomond Park should they qualify.

“A total of five venues in France, England and Ireland are in line to stage a semi-final match on the weekend of 14/15 May depending on the results of the quarter-finals,” a statement from the province said.

“If Munster win their quarter-final against Toulouse on Saturday, 7 May at 3pm, they will play either Leicester Tigers at Mattioli Woods Welford Road or Leinster Rugby at the Aviva Stadium.

“Thomond Park will be unavailable on the weekend of 14/15 May and no viable alternative venue is available within the province.”

Pop singer Ed Sheeran’s concerts at Thomond Park next week already meant Munster had to move the Toulouse game to Dublin.

Leinster face Leicester on Saturday week while Racing 92 have home advantage against Sale. Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle must overcome Montpellier at home to book their place in the semis.

HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP semi-finals – 14/15 May
(Pool stage rankings in brackets)

Semi-final 1: if Racing 92 (A1) v Stade Rochelais (A3) – Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens

Semi-final 1: if Racing 92 (A1) v Montpellier Hérault Rugby (A7) – Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens

Semi-final 1: if Stade Rochelais (A3) v Sale Sharks (A5) – Stade Marcel-Deflandre

Semi-final 1: if Sale Sharks (A5) v Montpellier Hérault Rugby (A7) – AJ Bell Stadium

Semi-final 2: if Leicester Tigers (B1) v Munster Rugby (B3) – Mattioli Woods Welford Road

Semi-final 2: if Leicester Tigers (B1) v Stade Toulousain (B7) – Mattioli Woods Welford Road

Semi-final 2: if Munster Rugby (B3) v Leinster Rugby (A4) – Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Semi-final 2: if Leinster Rugby (A4) v Stade Toulousain (B7) – Aviva Stadium, Dublin

2022 Heineken Champions Cup final: Saturday, 28 May; Stade Vélodrome, Marseille (17.45)

The42 Team

