Thomond Park. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
lights camera action

Munster announce streaming coverage for Thomond Park game against All Blacks XV

The game takes place on Saturday 2 November.
7.06pm, 14 Oct 2024
MUNSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED the streaming coverage for next month’s game in Thomond Park against All Blacks XV.

The game will be live streamed on Access Munster in Ireland and the UK on Saturday 2 November.

There will be no additional charge for current subscribers with new subscribers to Access Munster to be charged €10 this month (reduces to €4 per month after) or €42 per year.

After last Saturday’s URC defeat at the hands of Leinster in Croke Park, Munster now head to South Africa to face Stormers this Saturday 19 October and then the Sharks on Saturday 26 October, before returning for the Thomond Park sellout clash.

The All Blacks XV will face Munster and then travel to Montpellier in France to play Georgia the following week on Sunday 10 November.

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
