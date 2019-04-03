Ticket details announced for Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Sarries

Munster are preparing for a trip to Coventry.

Munster are preparing for a trip to Coventry.

MUNSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED ticket details for their upcoming Champions Cup semi-final against Saracens.

Johann van Graan’s side face Sarries at the 32,000-capacity Ricoh Arena in Coventry on Saturday, 20 April [KO 3pm].

And as per usual, Munster Rugby’s allocation will be distributed among clubs, the Munster Rugby Supporters Club and 10-year ticket holders.

The supporters club opened a lottery for tickets at noon today, and that runs until midday on Friday. Members can apply for two tickets each and if successful, they’ll be contacted Friday evening with a link to purchase.

The southern province advanced to the last four of the European competition for the third consecutive season after a dramatic 17-13 away win at Edinburgh over the weekend.

Saracens’ six wins from six in the pool stages mean they have home country advantage. They beat Glasgow Warrior’s 56-27 in their quarter-final on Saturday.

Ticket pricing for the semi-final showdown is as follows: Premium €76, with general admission prices ranging from €23 to €70 (Cat 1: €70; Cat 2: €58; Cat 3: €47; Cat 4: €33; Cat 5: €23). Wheelchair bay tickets can be purchased through the Ricoh Arena ticket office.

