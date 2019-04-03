This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ticket details announced for Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Sarries

The Munster Rugby Supporters Club have just opened a lottery.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 3 Apr 2019, 12:10 PM
1 hour ago 2,632 Views 3 Comments
Munster are preparing for a trip to Coventry.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Munster are preparing for a trip to Coventry.
Munster are preparing for a trip to Coventry.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

MUNSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED ticket details for their upcoming Champions Cup semi-final against Saracens.

Johann van Graan’s side face Sarries at the 32,000-capacity Ricoh Arena in Coventry on Saturday, 20 April [KO 3pm].

And as per usual, Munster Rugby’s allocation will be distributed among clubs, the Munster Rugby Supporters Club and 10-year ticket holders.

The supporters club opened a lottery for tickets at noon today, and that runs until midday on Friday. Members can apply for two tickets each and if successful, they’ll be contacted Friday evening with a link to purchase.

The southern province advanced to the last four of the European competition for the third consecutive season after a dramatic 17-13 away win at Edinburgh over the weekend.

Saracens’ six wins from six in the pool stages mean they have home country advantage. They beat Glasgow Warrior’s 56-27 in their quarter-final on Saturday.

Ticket pricing for the semi-final showdown is as follows: Premium €76, with general admission prices ranging from €23 to €70 (Cat 1: €70; Cat 2: €58; Cat 3: €47; Cat 4: €33; Cat 5: €23). Wheelchair bay tickets can be purchased through the Ricoh Arena ticket office.

To find out more and for the full ticket update from Munster Rugby, click here.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

