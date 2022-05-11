Tipperary lift Munster minor hurling title against Clare after dramatic penalty shootout

Tipperary 1-22

Clare 0-25

(Tipperary win penalty shootout 3-0 after extra-time)

Paraic McMahon reports from Gaelic Grounds, Limerick

TIPPERARY WERE CROWNED Munster minor hurling champions in dramatic fashion tonight, winning on a penalty shootout against Clare after a thrilling clash that saw the teams level after extra-time.

Paddy McCormack’s injury-time free secured a draw for Tipperary in extra-time while Dylan Keane-Hayes had been the Clare hero with a point from play to tie the teams at the end of normal time.

The James Woodlock-managed team won on penalties and were crowned provincial champions, as Clare now head to the round-robin All-Ireland quarter-final series.

For the first time, the Munster minor hurling winners have been decided on a penalty shoot out with superb efforts from Eoin Horgan, Paddy McCormack and Adam Daly ensuring Tipperary would take the provincial title home with them. Clare despite an admirable effort saw their bid fall short with Oisin Whelan, James Hegarty and Cian Neylon getting the difficult task of taking the penalties which were saved or missed the target.

Level on ten occasions throughout the final, there was little surprise that the result would be decided by a shootout. Tremendous effort was visible for the entirety of the game with the physical nature taking its toll as several players went down with cramp during the course of extra time.

Another aspect of the encounter was the very modern approach instilled by both sides, short passing and frequent use of the goalkeeper was a common thread. Notable too was the moments of ground hurling – an rud is annamh is iontach.

With two separate braces scoring 0-03 without reply in the opening half, Tipperary appeared to be the stronger of the sides but for both occasions, Clare duly responded with their unanswered tallies of 0-03. Midfielder Ciarán Foley hit the final score of the opening half to see the Premier lead by the smallest of margins on a score of 0-10 0-09

Despite dominating the second half with a 0-12 return, Clare’s cause was dented by the impact of the Tipperary bench with substitutes Sam Rowan, Cathal English, Darragh McCarthy and Jamie Ormonde registering 1-05 between them. Their contribution was significant, Rowan’s goal arrived on fifty two minutes and McCarthy’s point on sixty one minutes gave Tipp a two point lead, Clare cut this gap via an Oisin Whelan free and a fine equaliser from Dylan Keane Hayes sending the game to extra time.

Man of the match Paddy McCormack nailed a highly pressurised free in the dying stages of extra time to ensure penalties would occur, the Borrisileigh’s man composure here would prove to be match-winning and he deservingly was named as man of the match. Like their opponents, they showed a very strong mentality with the second half dismissal of captain Sam O’Farrell on forty six minutes for a second bookable offence failing to deter their cause.

Alongside McCormack, Jack O’Callaghan, Ciarán Foley and the substitutes made the difference for Woodlock’s winners while Jack O’Neill, Eoghan Gunning and Fionan Treacy impressed for the Banner county who will still be involved in the All-Ireland series.

Six points separated the teams in the opening round of the provincial championship, the margins were much smaller this time in what was a memorable Munster minor hurling final.

Scorers for Tipperary: D Corbett (0-05 4f), P McCormack (0-03 1f), D McCarthy (0-03 1f), S Rowan (1-00), C Foley (0-02 1f), S O’Farrell (0-02), J Egan (0-02), J O’Callaghan (0-02), C Martin (0-01), C English (0-01), J Ormonde (0-01).

Scorers for Clare: O Whelan (0-09 8f 1’65), J O’Neill (0-05), J Organ (0-04), M Collins (0-02), J Hegarty (0-01), P Ó Sé (0-01), S Scanlon (0-01), C Neylon (0-01), D Keane Hayes (0-01).

Tipperary

1. Eoin Horgan (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)

2. Chris O’Donnell (Ballylooby-Castlegrace), 3. Aaron O’Halloran (Carrick Swans), 4. Jack Quinlan (Fethard)

5. Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg), 6. Tadhg Sheehan (St Marys), 7. Jack O’Callaghan (Portroe)

8. Ciarán Foley (Borrisokane), 9. Adam Daly (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)

12. Paddy Phelan (Upperchurch-Drombane), 11. Joe Egan (Moycarkey-Borris), 10. Conor Martin (Cappawhite)

14. Tom Delaney (Cahir), 15. Paddy McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), 13. Damien Corbett (Gortnahoe-Glengoole)

Subs

24. Sam Rowan (CJ Kickhams Mullinahone) for Martin (45)

21. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara) for Corbett (49)

18. Cathal English (Fr Sheehys) for Foley (50)

23. Jamie Ormond (JK Brackens) for Delaney (60)

22. Evan Morris (Holycross-Ballycahill) for O’Donnell (70)

19. Jack Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris) for Delaney (70)

Conor Martin for Rowan (76)

Clare

1. Mark Sheedy (Sixmilebridge)

3. Fionan Treacy (Éire Óg), 4. John Cahill (Clooney/Quin), 2. Eoghan Gunning (Broadford)

5. Sean McMahon (Smith O’Briens), 6. James Hegarty (Inagh/Kilnamona), 7. Riain McNamara (Cratloe)

8. Piaras Ó Sé (Ruan), 9. Matthew O’Halloran (Sixmilebridge)

10. Michael Collins (Clonlara), 11. Jack O’Neill (Clooney/Quin), 12. James Organ (Corofin)

13. Sam Scanlon (Clooney/Quin), 14. Oisin Whelan (Clarecastle), 15. Cian Neylon (Kilmaley)

Subs

19. Dylan Keane Hayes (Kilmaley) for Collins (51)

20. Eoin O’Regan (Éire Óg) for O’Halloran (55)

23. Fred Hegarty (Inagh/Kilnamona) for Neylon (59)

21. Frankie Lyons (Ruan) for O’Regan (70)

Cian Neylon for Scanlon (76)

Michael Collins for Organ (79)

Referee: Nicky Barry (Waterford)