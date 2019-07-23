Bowe and Morris star as Tipperary claim U20 Munster glory

Tipperary 3-15

Cork 2-17

Shane Brophy reports from Semple Stadium

A JAKE MORRIS goal in the final minute of added time snatched victory for Tipperary in thrilling finale to the Munster U20 final at Semple Stadium Thurles this evening.

Tipp were in the last chance saloon when the forward raced onto a loose ball to fire past Ger Collins and send the home support into raptures.

It came just as Cork appeared to claim victory with sub Evan Sheehan’s goal in the 58th minute which nudged the Rebels in front at a time when the home side looked to be in control.

Played in front of almost 10,000 supporters, the game took a while to spark into life with Conor Bowe scoring his third goal in two games, taking a pass from Billy Seymour to fire to the net.

However, the opening quarter belonged to Cork who were sharper and they responded well with Sean Twomey firing to the net on 14 minutes with the rebels going into a five-point lead by the 21st minute with Shane O’Regan to the fore with 1-3.

Tipp upped the intensity and finished the half the stronger with their half-back line thundering into the game. They whittled down the lead to two when sub Kian O’Kelly scored a fine individual goal in the final minute of the half with the sides going in level at the break, 2-7 to 1-10.

Cork got the upper hand at the start of the second half with the first three points and it took Tipp until the 40th minute to register again through the lively Andrew Ormond.

Tipp would proceed to take control and went two in front going into the dramatic final minutes, looking like they had lost it before Morris saved them with his late, late strike.

Conor Bowe notched 1-3 this evening at Semple Stadium. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Scorers for Tipperary: Conor Bowe 1-4; Jake Morris 1-3 (0-2 frees); Kian O’Kelly 1-0; Andrew Ormond 0-2; Bryan O’Mara, Ciaran Connolly, Jerome Cahill, Gearoid O’Connor, Billy Seymour, Darragh Woods 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: Sean Twomey 1-2; Craig Hanifin 0-4 (3 frees); Shane O’Regan 0-3; Evan Sheehan 1-0; Daire Connery (1 free), Brian Turnbull 0-2 each; Eoin Roche, Tommy O’Connell, Padraig Power, Ryan Walsh 0-1 each.

Tipperary

1. Aaron Browne (Knockavilla Kickhams)

2. Conor McCarthy (Nenagh Eire Og)

3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs)

4. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

5. Michael Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields)

6. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens)

7. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross/Ballycahill)

8. Ciaran Connolly (Loughmore/Castleiney)

9. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

10. Gearoid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy)

11. Joe Fogarty (Moneygall)

12. Jake Morris (Nenagh Eire Og)

13. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens)

14. Billy Seymour (Kiladangan)

15. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy)

Subs:

Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs) for Fogarty (20)

Niall Heffernan (Golden Kilfeacle) for Purcell (HT)

Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers) for Seymour (45)

Darragh Woods (Holycross/Ballycahill) for O’Kelly (52)

Ray McCormack (Borris-Ileigh) for Ormond (60+4)

Cork

1. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Conor O’Callaghan (Dromtarrife)

3. James Keating (Kildorrery)

4. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)

5. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

6. Sean O’Leary Hayes (Midleton)

7. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s)

8. Ryan Walsh (Kanturk)

9. Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)

11. Craig Hanafin (Na Piarsaigh)

12. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers)

13. Brian Turnbull (Douglas)

14. Sean O’Regan (Watergrasshill)

15. Liam O’Shea (Lisgoold)

Subs:

Simon Kennefick (Glen Rovers) for O’Shea (HT)

Evan Sheehan (Na Piarsaigh) for O’Regan (46 inj)

Padraig Power (Blarney) for Downey (50)

Barry Murphy (Castlelyons) for Hanafin (56)

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!