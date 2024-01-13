Munster must summon something special to topple star-studded Toulon

THE FIRST WAVES of the travelling Red Army were pouring into Toulon bright and early yesterday ahead of another massive weekend of Champions Cup rugby for their team. As always, they’ll be in fine voice by the time kick-off arrives at the Stade Felix Mayol today [3.15pm Irish time, TNT] as two of the biggest names in European club rugby go head-to-head for the first time since Munster’s 2018 quarter-final win in Limerick.

Most teams would be envious of Munster’s history in this competition but Toulon know all about conquering Europe having landed a famous three-in-a-row between 2013 and 2015.

The reigning Challenge Cup holders aren’t quite the same force a decade down the line but then again, neither are Munster. Their late charge to URC success last season ended a long wait for silverware at Thomond Park but Graham Rowntree’s side have some way to go to match the classes of 2006 and 2008.

That URC title looked to have set them up nicely for a proper crack at Europe this season but the gods have conspired against them. Seeing RG Snyman head for surgery back in November was a spanner in the works and the rest of the toolkit soon followed; with Jean Kleyn, Dave Kilcoyne and Edwin Edogbo all ruled out for the season while Peter O’Mahony, Niall Scannell, Mike Haley, Jack O’Donoghue and Joey Carbery were all left facing extended periods on the sidelines.

Those casualties made negotiating the busy Christmas period particularly tasking and Munster have come through with just one win from six games. It’s a big ask to buck that trend in Toulon and even given Munster’s long history of upsetting the odds in Europe, today’s mission looks a daunting one.

Niall Scannell makes a welcome return at hooker.

Yet this week there was finally some good news, with O’Mahony and Scannell – who lines out for the first time this season – both passed fit to start and Carbery returning on the bench. Alex Nankivell also returns to start at centre for his first apperance since St Stephen’s Day, but Oli Jager is a big loss having failed to recover from his head injury.

O’Mahony has a track record of hitting the ground running when returning from injury and while no longer Munster captain, will once again be a hugely important presence today. How Munster could have done with his experience on the field as they faded late against Exeter and Connacht recently.

In his first appearance since stepping down as skipper, O’Mahony will relish the battle against Toulon’s physical stars. Munster need to match their hosts up front and it is vital a malfunctioning lineout finds some stability. Scannell’s inclusion at hooker may just be the most important return of the lot.

Opposition teams have been able to target Munster’s set-piece recently and Toulon will likely attempt the same while looking to keep their hosts pinned back through their kicking game before getting their many poachers in action.

The French side are coached by former France scrum-half Pierre Mignoni, with Sergio Parisse also on the coaching books, and contain a host of international stars among their playing roster. They do however go into this clash without influential back row Charles Ollivon and winger Gabin Villière. Munster attack coach Mike Prendergast knows Toulon well having spent almost a decade coaching in France and after a couple of seasons in flux, feels there is a more settled look about the French giants these days.

Toulon head coach Pierre Mignoni.

“It’s a real rugby heartland,” says Prendergast. “I know it hasn’t been for a couple of years but go back to 10 years ago, the Jonny Wilkinson era and what they achieved, there’s always talk of trying to get back there and I do see a bit of change there all right, this year in terms of they’re more consistent and they’ve recruited well.

“It’s all well and good bringing in a number of stars, and they’ve brought them in, (but) it’s being able to align them like Bernard Laporte did when they were winning their Champions Cups and their Top 14s. Pierre Mignoni’s been around the Top 14 a long time and he’s got a settled staff. There’s been a bit of coming and going before that.”

After a home draw with Bayonne and late collapse at Exeter, Munster need a result but Toulon have plenty to play for themselves. The French side prop up Pool 3 having lost both of their opening Champions Cup fixtures but that doesn’t tell the full story. There was just a point in it when Exeter pulled off an impressive away win in round one and three points between the sides when Toulon buckled late at Northampton in round two. Toulon feel they should have more for their efforts and sense a scalp today.

Dan Biggar starts for Toulon.

“You can see there’s more structure about them, especially in attack (compared to last year),” Prendergast says.

“Add on their physical power athletes. Add on more shape in what they do in terms of their attack and then add in X-factor players they’re after bringing in and getting back as well; Leicester Fainga’anuku, the Kiwi they’re after brining in, Waisea (Nayacalevu), the Fiji captain at 13, I coached him in Stade Francais, (Facundo) Isa at No.8.

They’ve world-class players, like Dan Biggar, spread out around the place. And now you’re talking structure, they’re on the path where they want to go, they’ve got those X-factor players, they have that power.

“(Melvyn) Jaminet they’re after bringing in as well, from Toulouse, he gives them another dynamic in terms of his kicking game.

“They kick a huge amount, long and on and no better man (than Biggar) to put a ball into ‘Chez Eux’ as they say, which means the opposition half, and they do that and they defend well off it. They have a bit of everything to be honest and it will be hard to break.”

Munster must be solid at setpiece and with a dry day forecast, they’ll hope they can get their slick attacking game into motion. Even with numbers down, they have the talent to do something special. Fullback Simon Zebo is one of the form players in Ireland, Jack Crowley continues to grow in the 10 jersey and Tom Ahern – who switches back to lock – has kicked on again this season. Calvin Nash will be hoping to impress Andy Farrell ahead of Wednesday’s Six Nations squad announcement while Conor Murray and Carbery provide valuable experience from the bench

There’s no escaping the fact it’s do or die time for a Munster side in real danger of missing out on the knock-out stages. It’s an almost unthinkable scenario given their history in the competition. Yet with that history in mind, they’ll fully believe another famous away day awaits.

TOULON: Melvyn Jaminet; Jiuta Wainiqolo, Waisea Nayacalevu, Duncan Paia’aua, Leicester Fainga’anuku; Dan Biggar, Ben White; Dany Priso, Christopher Tolofua, Kieran Brookes; Mathhias Halagahu, David Ribbans (capt); Cornell Du Preez, Selevasio Tolofua, Facundo Isa.

Replacements: Jack Singleton, Bruce Devaux, Beka Gigashvili, Brian Alainu’uese, Jules Coulon, Jules Danglot, Jérémy Sinzelle, Seta Tuicuvu.

MUNSTER: Simon Zebo; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Alex Nankivell, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Tom Ahern, Tadhg Beirne (captain); Peter O’Mahony, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Josh Wycherley, Stephen Archer, Brian Gleeson, Alex Kendellen, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Seán O’Brien.

Referee: Nika Amashukeli.