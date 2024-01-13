Munster save their Champions Cup season with brilliant bonus-point win in Toulon

Toulon 18

Munster 29

MUNSTER FANS HAVE witnessed many special away days in Europe and now they’ve another one to add to the collection.

Those in red jerseys enjoying the summer sunshine around Toulon’s bustling pier and busy streets weren’t feeling optimistic about their teams chances in France today but Graham Rowntree’s side took their chances when they came at the Stade Felix Mayol to record a superb bonus-point win – Alex Nankivell, Simon Zebo, Tom Ahern and Calvin Nash supplying the tries in a 29-18 win.

After a home draw with Bayonne and late collapse at Exeter, this result has saved Munster’s Champions Cup season heading into next week’s home meeting with Northampton Saints.

The province now have eight points with three games played. Northampton (14 points) and Exeter (13) lead Pool 3, while Glasgow (5), Bayonne (3) and Toulon (2) prop up the pool. The top four sides from each pool advance.

Munster knew they would need to conjure something special in the south of France and after a highly entertaining first-half, they took a 17-13 lead into the break, their tries coming courtesy of Nankivell and Zebo after Toulon scored the opening points through the boot of Melvyn Jaminet and a brilliant try finished by Duncan Paia’aua.

Peter O'Mahony returned for Munster. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

While missing France back row Charles Ollivon and scrum-half Baptiste Serin, Toulon were able to roll out the rest of their star-studded squad against a Munster team who travelled to France without Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Edwin Edogbo, Oli Jager and Dave Kilcoyne, to name just a handful of their injured contingent.

Yet buoyed by the return of Peter O’Mahony and Niall Scannell, Graham Rowntree’s team made a good start at the Stade Felix Mayol as Toulon flew at them in numbers.

John Hodnett produced an important early turnover as the home side attacked in waves, the opening quarter littered with errors as both sides struggled to hold on to the ball.

Most of the rugby was being played in the Munster half with the visitors swallowed up anytime they ventured into Toulon territory.

With opportunites to attack few and far between, Calvin Nash had a chance to break down the right after Tadhg Beirne won the ball back but the winger perhaps took the wrong option in cutting inside rather than taking on Dany Priso on the outside.

With the pressure building Toulon finally opened the scoring after 15 minutes, Melvyn Jaminet splitting the posts after Zebo’s misfired pass left Beirne scrambling for the ball on the ground.

Munster's John Hodnett is tackled by Leicester Fainga'anuku and Waisea Nayacalevu. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Munster had opportunities to attack in the following minutes but couldn’t find an in, Casey seeing an attempted kick blocked down before Munster were turned over and pinned back again.

Toulon looked dangerous anytime they moved into the Munster half but their opening try started all the way back in their own 22. Jack Crowley’s grubber was collected by Jiuta Wainiqolo and the Toulon winger set off, stepping three Munster players as he cut through the middle before finding Duncan Paia’aua, who scored under the posts. Jaminet converted and Toulon led by 10.

Munster dug in, getting their first points through a Crowley penalty.

Nankivell followed up with a turnover and Munster moved down the pitch and reached the Toulon 22 for the first time, with Gavin Coombes producing two big carries to get them within striking distance. Munster moved the ball back inside and Nankivell was on hand to power under the posts between Jaminet and Waisea Nayacalevu. Crowley’s conversion levelled the scores with half an hour played.

Toulon soon had the lead again, Jaminet kicking his second penalty after Christopher Tolofua got over Scannell on the ground.

Then some Munster magic. Playing with penalty advantage after another good contribution from Coombes in the Toulon 22, Crowley looked up and executed a perfectly-weighted chip over the top. Zebo was on hand to collect and score under the posts, Crowley adding the extras as Munster moved into the lead for the first time.

Toulon had one last push to pull the deficit back before the break, but Munster managed to halt their driving maul in the corner.

Having managed to limit Toulon to 13 points in the opening 40, things got even better for Munster after the break.

Building pressure in the Toulon half, Crowley’s crossfield found Tom Ahern out wide, the second row then holding off Dan Biggar to finish in the corner. After a lengthy TMO check for a potential knock-on by Nash in the build-up, the score stood. Crowley missed the target with his conversion but with just over half an hour to play, Munster led by nine.

Tom Ahern runs in a try. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Toulon responded by sending in their front row reinforcements and were soon battering Munster back into the 22, a series of powerful carries opening the space before two superb offloads from Nayacalevu and Jaminet sent Cornell Du Preez over. The Toulon fullback couldn’t convert from the sideline but Munster’s lead had been slashed to four.

Toulon were threatening but Munster had their tails up and were playing with confidence.

Entering the final quarter, they silenced the Mayol with their bonus-point try. Craig Casey sent a box-kick high into the French sky and when it returned, Nash latched on to it, beating Jaminet in the air and racing home. Crowley’s conversion left Munster with an 11-point cushion and 20 to play.

Munster have surrendered similar leads too often in recent months but now they were managing the game excellently as Toulon started to fade. Another excellent Casey kick had Shane Daly chasing and Toulon scrambling, the French side moving the ball across their 22 before turning the ball over. From the resulting lineout Munster lost the throw and a big opportunity to put the game to bed went begging.

From the next scrum Munster went again, testing Toulon’s defence before Coombes appeared to muscle over – the score then crossed out for a double movement after a TMO review.

Yet Munster kept at it, with Coombes and Hodnett both outstanding in their defence work as the visitors saw out the game with relative ease.

It’s going to be some night for the Red Army in Toulon.

Toulon scorers:

Try – Paia’aua,

Conversion – Jaminet [1/2]

Penalties – Jaminet [2/2]

Munster scorers:

Try – Nankivell, Zebo, Ahern, Nash

Conversions – Crowley [3/4]

Penalty – Crowley [1/1]

TOULON: Melvyn Jaminet; Jiuta Wainiqolo, Waisea Nayacalevu (Seta Tuicuvu, 60), Duncan Paia’aua, Leicester Fainga’anuku; Dan Biggar (Brian Alainu’uese, 60), Ben White (Jules Danglot, 64); Dany Priso, Christopher Tolofua (Bruce Devaux, 52), Kieran Brookes (Jack Singleton, 52); Mathhias Halagahu, David Ribbans (capt) (Jules Coulon, 35); Cornell Du Preez, Selevasio Tolofua (Jérémy Sinzelle, 60), Facundo Isa.

MUNSTER: Simon Zebo (Sean O’Brien 72); Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Alex Nankivell (Joey Carbery, 70), Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey ( Conor Murray, 70); Jeremy Loughman (Josh Wycherley, 76), Niall Scannell (Eoghan Clarke, 76), John Ryan (Stephen Archer, 65); Tom Ahern, Tadhg Beirne (captain); Peter O’Mahony (Alex Kendellen, 63), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes (Brian Gleeson, 76).

Referee: Nika Amashukeli.