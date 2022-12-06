Membership : Access or Sign Up
Munster boosted by return of Murray and Haley but Zebo set for spell on sidelines

The province welcome French giants Toulouse to Thomond Park on Sunday.

49 minutes ago 1,126 Views 3 Comments
Munster scrum-half Conor Murray.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

MUNSTER HAVE RECEIVED some good news on the injury front ahead of Sunday’s Champions Cup opener against Toulouse, with Conor Murray and Mike Haley both due to resume training this week following injury.

The province welcome the French side to Thomond Park on Sunday for their first outing of the new Champions Cup season, heading into the game on the back of encouraging wins against South Africa A, Connacht and Edinburgh.

Murray is set to step up his recovery from the groin injury which forced him off early as he won his 100th Test cap in Ireland’s defeat of South Africa last month, with the scrum-half due to resume training this week.

Haley is also expected to return to team training as he looks to complete his return to play protocols, having failed a HIA during the win against Connacht on 26 November.

Both players could now feature against Toulouse, but Munster will have to plan without Simon Zebo, who sustained a low-grade knee injury against Edinburgh last weekend.

The province say the 32-year-old will now be unavailable “for the coming weeks.”

Stephen Archer (ankle), Tom Ahern (shoulder), RG Snyman (knee), Fineen Wycherley (shoulder), Paddy Kelly (head), Jack Daly (knee), Jack O’Sullivan (knee), Andrew Conway (knee) and Keynan Knox (knee) are all continuing their rehab.

