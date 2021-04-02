CJ Stander to skipper Munster against Toulouse as O'Mahony misses out through injury

PETER O’MAHONY MISSES out on tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup clash against Toulouse through injury.
The Ireland international sustained a thigh laceration in last weekend’s game against Leinster and is the most-high profile absentee for the southern province in their crunch round of 16 showdown with the French heavyweights.
Soon-to-depart CJ Stander will skipper the side on his 50th Champions Cup appearance for the Reds.
Johann van Graan has made three changes to the side that limped to defeat in the Pro14 decider last weekend.
Jack O’Donoghue comes in at openside to replace O’Mahony, joining Gavin Coombes and Stander in the back row.
Dave Kilcoyne and Stephen Archer will be on either side of Niall Scannell in the front row, with James Cronin and John Ryan amongst the replacements.
Conor Murray and Joey Carbery are the half-back partnership while Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell are again named in the centre.
Fineen Wycherley has recovered from a neck injury to be included in the match-day squad.
Munster:
15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Damian de Allende
11. Keith Earls
10. Joey Carbery
9. Conor Murray
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Gavin Coombes
7. Jack O’Donoghue
8. CJ Stander (c).
Replacements:
16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. James Cronin
18. John Ryan
19. Billy Holland
20. Fineen Wycherley
21. Craig Casey
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Chris Cloete.
