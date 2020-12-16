Munster GAA announce venues for U20 and minor hurling finals

MUNSTER GAA HAVE confirmed the fixture details for the upcoming U20 and minor hurling provincial finals.

Limerick won a toss to determine home advantage for the minor decider against Tipperary, so it will take place at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday, 20 December at 1pm.

The game will be streamed live by Munster GAA.

The U20 decider, contested between Cork and Tipperary, will be played on Wednesday, 23 December at 7.30pm in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

