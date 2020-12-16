BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 16 December 2020
Advertisement

Munster GAA announce venues for U20 and minor hurling finals

Pairc Ui Chaoimh and the LIT Gaelic Grounds will host the games.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 16 Dec 2020, 4:02 PM
51 minutes ago 887 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5302011
A general view of LIT Gaelic Grounds.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
A general view of LIT Gaelic Grounds.
A general view of LIT Gaelic Grounds.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

MUNSTER GAA HAVE confirmed the fixture details for the upcoming U20 and minor hurling provincial finals.

Limerick won a toss to determine home advantage for the minor decider against Tipperary, so it will take place at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday, 20 December at 1pm.

The game will be streamed live by Munster GAA.

The U20 decider, contested between Cork and Tipperary, will be played on Wednesday, 23 December at 7.30pm in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie