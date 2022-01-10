Munster and Ulster senior club finals in spotlight for next weekend's GAA TV coverage

St Finbarr's, Austin Stacks, Kilcoo and Derrygonnelly are all in action this weekend.

THE MUNSTER AND Ulster senior club football finals take centre stage in next weekend’s live GAA coverage on TV.

The last remaining 2021 provincial senior club deciders are both live on GAA BEO on TG4.

First up the action comes from Semple Stadium in Thurles for a Cork-Kerry meeting between St Finbarr’s and Austin Stacks. It’s the first time since 1976 that the clubs have met in a Munster football final, St Finbarr’s chasing a first title since 1986 and Austin Stacks last triumphed in 2014.

Then the spotlight moves to the Athletic Grounds in Armagh, there’s a clash between Down’s Kilcoo and Fermanagh’s Derrygonnelly Harps. Kilcoo won their maiden crown in 2019 and Derrygonnelly are aiming to make history as the first Fermanagh side to enjoy this breakthrough.

There’s also inter-county action on Friday night with the game between Galway and Roscommon live-streamed on TG4′s YouTube channel, and then deferred coverage later on TV.

Friday

Galway v Roscommon, 6pm – Sport TG4 YouTube, (Deferred coverage TG4, 7.30pm) - FBD Connacht League final.

Sunday

Austin Stacks (Kerry) v St Finbarr’s (Cork), 1.45pm – TG4 – AIB Munster SFC club final.

Kilcoo (Down) v Derrygonnelly Harps (Fermanagh), 3.45pm – TG4 – AIB Ulster SFC club final.