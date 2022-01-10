Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Monday 10 January 2022
Advertisement

Munster and Ulster senior club finals in spotlight for next weekend's GAA TV coverage

There is a deferred showing of Friday’s FBD Connacht League final.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 10 Jan 2022, 12:52 PM
1 hour ago 1,536 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5649780
St Finbarr's, Austin Stacks, Kilcoo and Derrygonnelly are all in action this weekend.
Image: INPHO
St Finbarr's, Austin Stacks, Kilcoo and Derrygonnelly are all in action this weekend.
St Finbarr's, Austin Stacks, Kilcoo and Derrygonnelly are all in action this weekend.
Image: INPHO

THE MUNSTER AND Ulster senior club football finals take centre stage in next weekend’s live GAA coverage on TV.

The last remaining 2021 provincial senior club deciders are both live on GAA BEO on TG4.

First up the action comes from Semple Stadium in Thurles for a Cork-Kerry meeting between St Finbarr’s and Austin Stacks. It’s the first time since 1976 that the clubs have met in a Munster football final, St Finbarr’s chasing a first title since 1986 and Austin Stacks last triumphed in 2014.

Then the spotlight moves to the Athletic Grounds in Armagh, there’s a clash between Down’s Kilcoo and Fermanagh’s Derrygonnelly Harps. Kilcoo won their maiden crown in 2019 and Derrygonnelly are aiming to make history as the first Fermanagh side to enjoy this breakthrough.

There’s also inter-county action on Friday night with the game between Galway and Roscommon live-streamed on TG4′s YouTube channel, and then deferred coverage later on TV.

Friday

  • Galway v Roscommon, 6pm – Sport TG4 YouTube, (Deferred coverage TG4, 7.30pm) - FBD Connacht League final.

Sunday

  • Austin Stacks (Kerry) v St Finbarr’s (Cork), 1.45pm – TG4 – AIB Munster SFC club final.
  • Kilcoo (Down) v Derrygonnelly Harps (Fermanagh), 3.45pm – TG4 – AIB Ulster SFC club final.

 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie