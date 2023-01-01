Healy the hero as Munster snatch dramatic win away to Ulster

Munster 15

Ulster 14

BEN HEALY CAME off the bench to prove the hero for Munster tonight as his last-gasp intervention secured a URC win for Graham Rowntree’s team away to Ulster.

Robert Baloucoune’s second-half try looked to have put Ulster in the driving seat as they went ahead 14-5.

But Munster bounced back with Healy kicking a penalty to reduce the margin and then after a period of sustained pressure he got through for the late try, notching the conversion moments later that clinched a comeback success.

More to follow…

