Munster and Ulster finals live on TV as provincial club schedule ends this weekend

THE GAA PROVINCIAL club schedule for 2023 draws to a close this weekend with the Munster and Ulster senior football finals the standout fixtures.

TG4 have live coverage of both of Sunday’s deciders from Limerick and Armagh.

The Munster final sees Cork’s Castlehaven play Kerry’s Dingle, Connacht champions St Brigid’s await the winners in the All-Ireland semi-final. This is Dingle’s first final appearance while it is Castlehaven’s fifth time in this decider, they have three title wins in the bank from 1989, 1994 and 1997.

In the Ulster decider it’s reigning champions Glen from Derry in action against Scotstown from Monaghan. Last year was Glen’s first final appearance while Scotstown are appearing in the final for the eighth time. The last of their four title successes was back in 1989, while members of their current group lost out in the 2015 and 2018 finals.

There are also junior and intermediate football trophies up for grabs this weekend in Munster and Ulster, while the junior and intermediate hurling finals are down for decision in Leinster.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday 9 December

Leinster

Intermediate hurling final

Bray Emmets (Wicklow) v Thomastown (Kilkenny), Aughrim, 1pm.

Junior hurling final

Carrig Riverstown (Offaly) v Tullogher Rosbercon (Kilkenny), Tullamore, 1pm.

Munster

Junior football final

Kilmurry (Cork) v Listowel Emmets (Kerry), Mallow, 1.30pm.

Ulster

Junior football final (twinning)

Arva (Cavan) v Wandsworth Gaels (London), Kingspan Breffni, 1.30pm.

Sunday 10 December

Munster

Senior football final

Dingle (Kerry) v Castlehaven (Cork), TUS Gaelic Grounds, 2pm.

Intermediate football final

Cill na Martra (Cork) v Mungret St Paul’s (Limerick), Mallow, 1.30pm.

Ulster

Senior football final

Scotstown (Monaghan) v Glen (Derry), BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 4pm.

Intermediate football final