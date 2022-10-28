Munster make 9 changes from Leinster defeat for Ulster clash

THE MUNSTER TEAM to face Ulster at Thomond Park on Saturday [KO 5.15pm] includes nine changes from last weekend’s BKT United Rugby Championship defeat to Leinster.
John Ryan starts at tighthead prop after re-signing with the province on a short-term contract
Mike Haley makes his first appearance since the win over Zebre at Musgrave Park on 1 October, having recovered from a groin problem.
Alex Kendellen returns from a concussion he suffered in the opening round of the competition against Cardiff.
Four academy also make the squad, with 18-year-old Evan O’Connell in line to make his Munster debut.
The UL Bohs man and former Castletroy College student could become the province’s youngest player of the professional era, beating the record Ruadhan Quinn set earlier this season.
Meanwhile, Ulster are looking to build on a win over the Emirates Lions as they seek a first win at Thomond Park since 2014.
Replacement hooker John Andrew will hit the 100 caps milestone if called upon off the bench. New signing Rory Sutherland is also named among the forward replacements and hoping to make his debut in the Ulster shirt.
Munster:
15. Mike Haley
14. Shane Daly
13. Malakai Fekitoa
12. Rory Scannell
11. Patrick Campbell
10. Jack Crowley
9. Paddy Patterson
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Diarmuid Barron
3. John Ryan
4. Edwin Edogbo
5. Eoin O’Connor
6. Jack O’Donoghue (C)
7. John Hodnett
8. Alex Kendellen.
Replacements:
16. Niall Scannell
17. Josh Wycherley
18. Roman Salanoa
19. Evan O’Connell
20. Cian Hurley
21. Neil Cronin
22. Ben Healy
23. Simon Zebo
really like?
Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.Become a Member
Ulster:
15. Stewart Moore
14. Ben Moxham
13. James Hume
12. Luke Marshall
11. Ethan McIlroy
10. Billy Burns
9. Nathan Doak
1. Andy Warwick
2. Tom Stewart
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor (C)
5. Sam Carter
6. David McCann
7. Sean Reffell
8. Duane Vermeulen
Replacements:
16. John Andrew
17. Rory Sutherland
18. Gareth Milasinovich
19. Cormac Izuchukwu
20. Jordi Murphy
21. John Cooney
22. Angus Curtis
23. Craig Gilroy
Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.
COMMENTS (10)