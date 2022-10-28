Munster make 9 changes from Leinster defeat for Ulster clash

THE MUNSTER TEAM to face Ulster at Thomond Park on Saturday [KO 5.15pm] includes nine changes from last weekend’s BKT United Rugby Championship defeat to Leinster.

John Ryan starts at tighthead prop after re-signing with the province on a short-term contract

Mike Haley makes his first appearance since the win over Zebre at Musgrave Park on 1 October, having recovered from a groin problem.

Alex Kendellen returns from a concussion he suffered in the opening round of the competition against Cardiff.

Four academy also make the squad, with 18-year-old Evan O’Connell in line to make his Munster debut.

The UL Bohs man and former Castletroy College student could become the province’s youngest player of the professional era, beating the record Ruadhan Quinn set earlier this season.

Meanwhile, Ulster are looking to build on a win over the Emirates Lions as they seek a first win at Thomond Park since 2014.

Replacement hooker John Andrew will hit the 100 caps milestone if called upon off the bench. New signing Rory Sutherland is also named among the forward replacements and hoping to make his debut in the Ulster shirt.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Shane Daly

13. Malakai Fekitoa

12. Rory Scannell

11. Patrick Campbell

10. Jack Crowley

9. Paddy Patterson

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Diarmuid Barron

3. John Ryan

4. Edwin Edogbo

5. Eoin O’Connor

6. Jack O’Donoghue (C)

7. John Hodnett

8. Alex Kendellen.

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell

17. Josh Wycherley

18. Roman Salanoa

19. Evan O’Connell

20. Cian Hurley

21. Neil Cronin

22. Ben Healy

23. Simon Zebo

Ulster:

15. Stewart Moore

14. Ben Moxham

13. James Hume

12. Luke Marshall

11. Ethan McIlroy

10. Billy Burns

9. Nathan Doak

1. Andy Warwick

2. Tom Stewart

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor (C)

5. Sam Carter

6. David McCann

7. Sean Reffell

8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Rory Sutherland

18. Gareth Milasinovich

19. Cormac Izuchukwu

20. Jordi Murphy

21. John Cooney

22. Angus Curtis

23. Craig Gilroy

